Ana Torroja, Soda Stereo & More Among Latin Recording Academy’s 2023 Special Awards Recipients

The 24th edition of the Latin Grammy Awards will take place in November.

Ana Torroja
Ana Torroja attends The Latin Recording Academy's 2022 Person of the Year Gala Honoring Marco Antonio Solis at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Nov. 16, 2022 in Las Vegas. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Español

The Latin Recording Academy announced on Tuesday (July 18) that artists Ana Torroja, Mijares, Carmen Linares, Arturo Sandoval, Simone and Soda Stereo will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, as part of its annual Special Awards Presentation. Additionally, Alex Acuña, Gustavo Santaolalla and Wisón Torres will receive the Trustees Award.

“We are extremely honored for the opportunity to recognize these great figures of Ibero-America, whose musical legacy continues to inspire new generations,” Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating their virtuoso careers during Latin GRAMMY® Week in Sevilla this coming November.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award, according the Academy, is presented to performers who have “made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to Latin music and its communities.” Meanwhile, the Trustees Award is given to individuals who have made “significant contributions to Latin music during their careers in ways other than performance.” Both are voted on by the Latin Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees.

The honorees will be celebrated at a private event on Nov. 12 at the Teatro Lope de Vega in Seville, Spain during Latin Grammys week. In May, the Latin Grammys announced that the 24th edition of the awards ceremony will take place in Spain on Nov. 16 at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones — marking the first time the ceremony will be held outside the United States. As in previous years, Latin Grammy Week will include Person of the Year gala, the Special Awards ceremony, a Leading Ladies of Entertainment luncheon, among other events.

The nominations for the 2023 Latin Grammys will be announced on Sept. 19. 

