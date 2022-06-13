Latin Pride 2022: Spanish Artist PtaZeta on Normalizing Same-Sex Lyrics in Rap Music

PtaZeta is celebrating Pride Month by revamping one of her personal favorite tracks, “A Quien Le Importa” by Alaska y Dinarama. An Amazon Original, released Friday, PtaZeta’s new take is a bona fide EDM version without compromising the song’s message: “Who cares what I do?/ Who cares what I say?/ I’m like this and I’m never going to change.”

Inspired by artists such as Alaska, the rising Spanish rapper hopes to empower fans through her unapologetic lyrics, which for the most part, reflect her queer and open-minded penmanship. “I want to normalize a woman singing to another woman and what that means to the community,” the artist tells Billboard.

The 23-year-old, born Zuleima del Pino Gonzalez, is from Las Palmas Canary Islands and has gained fans by fusing trap, reggaeton and dembow music on her own terms. She’s collaborated with artists such as Nicki Nicole and Farina and with Bizarrap for his “BZRP Music Sessions #45,” to name a few. Last month, she signed a record deal with Interscope Records and is set to release her debut single under the label titled “Ponte Pal Sex” soon.

PtaZeta is this week’s Latin Pride artist, part of our series featuring queer Latin artists who are helping reshape their genre. Learn more about her below:

How have you helped create tolerance in your genre?

As every queer artist should, by accepting my own style, my own likings, and using the pronouns I like so that I can show the huge spectrum that I embrace. Also, by not worryomg about what other people say because, for me, it’s always more important to be myself. Most importantly, I want to normalize a woman singing to another woman and what that means to the community.

As a queer artist, how have you helped reshape your genre?

There is not a lot of representation of the LGBTTQIA+ community in my genre, or in urban music in general. As a queer artist, I am reshaping that by being my true self and singing to the people I love. I think it’s really important to show visibility to open-minded artists like myself so that we can begin to see an improvement in the music industry,

How did accepting your queer identity impact your craft?

I understand that a lot of people have a hard time finding themselves, but for me, it’s natural to sing to people of my same-sex. That’s just who I am, if not I would be lying. Thankfully I’ve always had it clear and now I feel proud representing a huge part of the community, whom I’ll always be grateful for having my back and supporting my music career.

What’s your all-time favorite Pride anthem?

One of my all-time favorite Pride anthems is “A quien le importa” by Alaska, which I had the opportunity to cover this year, and it turned out really cool!

This year I’ll be celebrating Pride by …

Showing always who I am and being proud of it!