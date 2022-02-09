Enrique Iglesias, Maluma & More Latin Pop Acts With No. 1 Hits on Regional Mexican Airplay Chart

Latin pop artists, such as Camilo, David Bisbal and Shakira, have not shied away from tapping into the Regional Mexican genre. Even reggaeton acts, such as Karol G, Bad Bunny and Maluma, have experimented with traditional Mexican music.

For Maluma, who recently reached No. 1 on the Billboard Regional Mexican Airplay chart with the Grupo Firme-assisted “Cada Quien,” topping this chart is a “big deal” because, “I’ve always been a fan of ranchera and mariachi music,” he tells Billboard. “Cada Quien” marked Maluma’s second title on the chart, following “100 Años” with Carlos Rivera, which peaked at No. 6 on the May 29-dated ranking in 2021.

Related Latin Albums Set to Drop in 2022

The Colombian artist, however, is not the only Latin pop act to achieve this feat. In 1997, Enrique Iglesias became the first non-Regional Mexican artist who topped the chart with “Enamorado Por Primera Vez.” Prior to Maluma, indie star Natalia Lafourcade reached No. 1 with Los Angeles Azules‘ “Nunca Es Suficiente” in 2019.

Below, check out all the non-Regional Mexican acts who have secured a No. 1 on Regional Mexican Airplay since the chart launched in 1994.

In 1997, Enrique Iglesias’ “Enamorado Por Primera Vez” spent five weeks at No. 1.

In 2002, Pilar Montenegro’s “Quítame a Ese Hombre” spent nine weeks at No. 1.

In 2008, Franco de Vita’s collaboration with K-Paz, “Un Buen Perdedor,” spent two weeks at No. 1.

In 2017, Christian Nodal and David Bisbal’s “Probablemente” spent four weeks at No. 1.

In 2019, Los Angeles Azules’ “Nunca es Suficiente” featuring Natalia Lafourcade spent three weeks at No. 1.

In 2022, Grupo Firme and Maluma’s “Cada Quien” reached No. 1