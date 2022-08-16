Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Tokischa & More Added to Latin Music Week in Miami

Billboard unveiled today (Aug. 16) a list of additional talent set to take part at this year’s Latin Music Week in Miami, which will take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum.

New additions to the roster range from leading musicians to notable muralists, and includes Chris Chill, Dannylux, Dimelo Flow, Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Foreign Teck, Justin Quiles, Kuinvi, Lili Zetina, Mariah Angeliq, Subelo Neo, Tini, Tokischa, and Ugly Primo.

Talent will take part in an array of programming including the Women on the Rise Panel, during which Mariah Angeliq, Tini, Lili Zetina and Tokischa will be speaking, and a BMI panel featuring Dimelo Flow, Kuinvi, Subelo Neo, Chris Chill, and Foreign Teck.

Meanwhile, Elena Rose will be involved in an intimate showcase, Dannylux will take part in a New Mexican Revolution Panel, and Eladio Carrion and muralist Ugly Primo will hit the stage for a panel sponsored by Cheetos.

The new set of artists join an already announced star-studded lineup that includes Grupo Firme, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Maluma, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Eslabon Armado, Bizarrap, Blessd, Luis R. Conriquez, Ovy on the Drums, Kunno, and The Rivera Family.

More participants will be announced in the weeks leading up to the 2022 Latin Music Week. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

Additionally, Billboard is partnering with Urban Outfitters for an exclusive capsule collection collaboration with rising Latin artists that will debut at Latin Music Week, and hits select stores nationwide and online on Sept. 15.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. After a sold-out 2021 edition that featured Q&As with Daddy Yankee and Karol G, as well as show-stopping performances by Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, and Natti Natasha, the event returns, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also coincide with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.