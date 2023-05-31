×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

The 2023 Latin Music Week Website Is Officially Open: Tickets Set to Go on Sale Soon

This year's weeklong event will take place Oct. 2 - 6 in Miami.

Nicky Jam Grupo Firme
Nicky Jam speaks onstage with Grupo Firme during the “Nicky Jam Rockstar Show Live From Billboard Latin Music Week” panel at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 held at Faena Forum on September 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Gus Caballero for Billboard

The 2023 Latin Music Week website is officially open, and it offers up-to-date information on all things Latin Music Week, which is set to return to Miami.

Tickets and lineup announcements are coming soon for the event set to take place Monday, Oct. 2, to Friday, Oct. 6. Billboard‘s Latin Music Week is the longest running and biggest Latin music-industry gathering for more than 30 years. The weeklong event brings together emerging and renowned artists, industry leaders, creators and decision-makers in Latin music from around the world for showcases, networking, exclusive conversations, panels, workshops, activations and concerts.

“We’re beyond excited to return to Miami and celebrate the legacy that has been created by these events,” Leila CoboBillboard‘s chief content officer Latin/Español, previously said. “Trends, stars and hits have all been made at Billboard Latin Music Week, and we can’t wait to announce our roster of superstars, super executives and rising talent.”

Related

Camilo, Eduin Caz, Edgar Barrera

The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week & Latin Music Awards Announce Dates & Location

The event culminates in the Billboard Latin Music Awards, honoring the top artists and performers in Latin music. The 30th annual awards ceremony will be held Oct. 5, and will air live on the Telemundo Network. 

Last year’s star-studded edition featured Q&As, panels and performances from artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin & Yandel, Maluma, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Tokischa and for the first time, an exclusive conversation with all five children of Jenni Rivera.

Visit billboardlatinmusicweek.com for more info, and to stay up-to-date on all things Latin Music Week 2023.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad