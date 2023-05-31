The 2023 Latin Music Week Website Is Officially Open: Tickets Set to Go on Sale Soon

The 2023 Latin Music Week website is officially open, and it offers up-to-date information on all things Latin Music Week, which is set to return to Miami.

Tickets and lineup announcements are coming soon for the event set to take place Monday, Oct. 2, to Friday, Oct. 6. Billboard‘s Latin Music Week is the longest running and biggest Latin music-industry gathering for more than 30 years. The weeklong event brings together emerging and renowned artists, industry leaders, creators and decision-makers in Latin music from around the world for showcases, networking, exclusive conversations, panels, workshops, activations and concerts.

“We’re beyond excited to return to Miami and celebrate the legacy that has been created by these events,” Leila Cobo, Billboard‘s chief content officer Latin/Español, previously said. “Trends, stars and hits have all been made at Billboard Latin Music Week, and we can’t wait to announce our roster of superstars, super executives and rising talent.”

The event culminates in the Billboard Latin Music Awards, honoring the top artists and performers in Latin music. The 30th annual awards ceremony will be held Oct. 5, and will air live on the Telemundo Network.

Last year’s star-studded edition featured Q&As, panels and performances from artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin & Yandel, Maluma, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Tokischa and for the first time, an exclusive conversation with all five children of Jenni Rivera.

Visit billboardlatinmusicweek.com for more info, and to stay up-to-date on all things Latin Music Week 2023.