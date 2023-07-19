Peso Pluma, Arcángel, Nicki Nicole, Fonseca, Sebastián Yatra, María Becerra, Eladio Carrión, Natanael Cano & More Set for Latin Music Week 2023 in Miami

Billboard unveiled on Wednesday (July 19) the first round of talent set to participate at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami.

The five-day legacy event will be held Oct. 2-6 at the Faena Forum and will feature exclusive panels and conversations with Arcángel, Edgar Barrera, Maria Becerra, Eladio Carrión, Fonseca, GALE, Grupo Frontera, Natanael Cano, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole, Peso Pluma, Santa Fe Klan, Sebastian Yatra, Vico C, Yng Lvcas and Young Miko.

“Billboard Latin Music Week prides itself on bringing the best, brightest and most relevant and exciting artists and executives together,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/español. “This year’s very diverse group represents why Latin music is dominating global charts. This is a groundbreaking year for Latin Music Week with many more announcements to come.”

Maria Becerra, GALE, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso and Young Miko will be part of the Boys Club No More! panel focused on the women making noise in the Latin Music landscape. Additional panels include The New Mexican Revolution with Natanael Cano, Peso Pluma, Santa Fe Klan, and Yng Lvcas, plus the Making the Hit LIVE panel starring Edgar Barrera and Grupo Frontera, who will create a hit onstage from scratch. Last year’s Making the Hit LIVE featured Ovy On The Drums and Blessd who conceived the song, “Billboard” now available for streaming. Programming will also feature Billboard’s En Vivo concert series, a series of concerts with performers to be announced soon.

“Billboard is committed to fostering and celebrating Latin music and culture,” added Mike Van, president of Billboard. “We’re returning to Miami in October, which coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, to continue championing Latin voices through unique curated programming.”

With 30 years of events, Billboard Latin Music Week is the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. After a sold-out 2022 edition that featured star Q&As with Maluma, Ivy Queen, Chayanne, Romeo Santos and Christina Aguilera, to name a few, the event returns coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also coincide with the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Watsco Center in Miami, which will broadcast live on Telemundo. The awards show will also broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Registration for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.