Who Are You Most Excited to See at Latin Music Week 2022? Vote for Tini, Camilo & More!

Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami and coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month, promises a star-studded lineup.

Maluma, for example, will launch his new record label, Royalty Records, at the event, in addition to presenting new music, business ventures and branding releases. Ivy Queen will open up about her prolific 25-year career, songwriting process, new music and struggles as one of the only women in a genre dominated by men. And Tini, Tokischa, Mariah Angeliq and Lili Zetina have all been confirmed for the Women on the Rise panel.

Other confirmed artists for the weeklong event include Romeo Santos, Chayanne, Camilo, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam, Eslabon Armado, Bizarrap, Blessd, Luis R. Conriquez, Ovy on the Drums, Kunno, The Rivera Family, Chris Chill, Dannylux, Dimelo Flow, Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Foreign Teck, Justin Quiles, Kuinvi, Subelo Neo and Ugly Primo. Vote for who you’re most excited to see in the fan poll below.

More participants will be announced in the weeks leading up to the 2022 Latin Music Week. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world, featuring an extensive lineup of workshops, performances, panels, exclusive conversations with artists, activations and networking opportunities. Festivities will continue through Friday, Sept. 30, with Billboard’s En Vivo concert series held at Oasis. This year’s event also includes the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, broadcasting live from Miami via Telemundo.