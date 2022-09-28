Eslabon Armado & DannyLux on Fueling the New Mexican Revolution at Latin Music Week 2022

Mexican-American artists Eslabon Aramado and DannyLux — representing a new generation of regional Mexican music — spoke at Latin Music Week on Wednesday (Sept. 28) for The New Mexican Revolution panel. The teen musicians behind the chart-topping song “Jugaste Y Sufrí” held down the fort after Luis R. Conriquez and Gera MX had to cancel their appearance due to the current tropical storm warning in Miami.

Known for fusing traditional regional Mexican subgenres such as sierreño with Latin rock/alternative, Danny (Warner Music Latina) and Eslabon Armado (DEL Records) touched on their goals for 2023 and how they met and were able to work together, among other things.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29 in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Latin Music Week is taking place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 with star-studded panels. Additionally, there is a lineup of events that includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Camilo and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s artistic neighborhood of Wynwood.

Below are memorable quotes from the panel The New Mexican Revolution.

Growing Up Mexican-American

Pedro Tovar (Eslabon): “I used to listen to only Mexican music because that’s all my mom would play on the radio. My parents came from Mexico and I’m really proud of our roots.”

DannyLux: “My dad started working in the U.S., so I was born on this side being the youngest in the family. I grew up listening to regional Mexican but also other genres from Latin America, like rock en español. I love Maná so I want to collaborate with them one day. But being exposed to those different Latin genres defined my style.”

Being Managed by Their Mom

Pedro Tovar: “It’s important because many people don’t want to see you succeed but your family does, they want to see move forward. My mom always fights for us wherever we go.”

On Danny’s Big Break

DannyLux: “I really broke through thanks to these guys and thanks to a collaboration we did called ‘Jugaste Y Sufrí’. Working with Eslabon was a dream come true. I’ve always been a fan of their music and be able to achieve what they’ve achieved so far. I sent Pedro a private message on social media and told him, ‘I have a song I want to show you.’ I was eating a quesadilla when he actually called me out of the blue. We talked and he liked the song. I lied to him then saying the song was finished, but I had only written half. After hanging up, I quickly wrote the rest of the song. And that’s how ‘Jugaste Y Sufrí’ was born.”

Upcoming Projects

Pedro Tovar: “We want to go to Mexico; many people write to us asking when we’re going. Hopefully next year we’ll start going since we’ve already toured all of the U.S. We also have an upcoming collaboration with Yahritza Y Su Esencia. She’s bringing something new to the genre, she’s representing women and we want to support any way we can.”

DannyLux: “Collaborations with artists from Latin America. We want regional Mexican to be global, it already is but we want to go even farther.”