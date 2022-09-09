Nanpa Basico, Las Villa & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — is powered by a handful of new songs by Snow Tha Product, Las Villa, María Becerra, India and also Nanpa Básico’s new album.

Home to 14 tracks, Nanpa’s Hecho M13RD4 features wide-ranging collaborations with Adriel Favela, Ryan Castro, Santa Fe Klan, Gera MX and more. The set is a collection of experimental and innovative music with personal feelings weaved into each song. The album acknowledges that state of feeling broken inside after a heartbreak. It takes you to the highest and darkest paths of love, powered by strings, keyboards and horns.

There’s also Becerra’s new single, a preview of her upcoming sophomore album La Nena de Argentina, slated to drop before the year ends. In “Automático,” the Argentine singer-songwriter pays homage to old-school reggaetón with her new single. Penned by Becerra and produced by Nico Cotton, the artist told Billboard she was inspired by the pioneers of reggaetón to bring this melody to life. When asked which special guest she thinks would make for the dream remix, Becerra simply said Daddy Yankee. “Hopefully it happens before he retires,” she expressed during this week’s Live With Billboard Latin.

This week’s First Stream Latin also includes Snow Tha Product’s new collaboration with Lauren Jauregue and a dream team-up between India and Goyo.

Which is your favorite new Latin music release of the week? Vote below!