Jhay & Mia, Camilo & Evaluna, Duki & Emilia, Plus More: Vote for the Best Latin Couple

Mia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez attend The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 18, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Love is in the air in the Latin music industry, with new couples going Instagram official and other lovebirds standing strong.

In 2021, Latin Grammy winner Chiquis unveiled her new beau, famed photographer Emilio Sanchez, on social media. “Todo de Ti” singer Rauw Alejandro and Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía made their relationship Instagram official on the day of Rosalia’s 28th birthday, and Jhay Cortez made his red-carpet debut at the 2021 Latin Grammys with Mia Khalifa. Bad Bunny also put all rumors of him being single to rest when he arrived at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards hand-in-hand with his longtime girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri.

This year, more and more Latin couples have flourished, including Jay Wheeler, who dedicated his new single “EaZt” to his up-and-coming singer girlfriend Zhamira Zambrano; Anuel AA, who revealed he was dating Dominican dembow newcomer Yailin La Mas Viral; and Argentine artists Duki and Emilia Mernes, who announced their relationship with a new collaboration called “Esto Recién Empieza.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Anuel Becky G Greeicy See latest videos, charts and news

With Valentine’s Day in full swing, Billboard compiled a list of more than 20 power couples in the music industry, including, of course, all-time favorites such as Camilo and Evaluna, Greeicy and Mike Bahia, Shakira and Gerard Pique, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan, to name a few.

The last time we created this poll, Mexican couple JD Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza took the crown with over 62 percent of the votes. Who should win this time around? Vote for your favorite parejita below!