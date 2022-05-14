5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (May 14): Daddy Yankee, Karol G, & More

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Legendaddy in Puerto Rico

After announcing his 2022 final tour El Ultimo Viaje, which excluded a concert date for his native Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee finally unveiled his pit stop in La Isla del Encanto. The reggaeton icon is set to perform his biggest hits on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Estadio Hiram Bithorn in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “30 years later, Daddy Yankee says goodbye to the island,” says the one-minute video announcement. Tickets for his show in PR go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 17 via DaddyYankee.com.

Karol G’s CD Player

Karol G teamed up with Japanese visual artist SHISHIDOMIA to create a limited edition box set for a good cause. The merch includes a CD player, pouch, KG0516 album with alternate art, and a five-pack trading card. “Searching for emerging talents, I found Shishidomia, a Colombian artist with Japanese roots. A talented businesswoman with an incredible future, a talent that deserves to be seen and recognized,” the “Provenza” singer wrote on her Instagram stories. The box sells for $270 exclusively on the NTWRK app and portions of the proceeds with be donated to Con Cora Foundation.

Anitta & Rauw at Billboard MusicCon

This week, Anitta and Rauw Alejandro formed part of Billboard’s inaugural MusicCon that took place in Las Vegas. In a conversation with Billboard’s Leila Cobo, titled “The Future of Reggaeton,” Rauw talked about the early days of his career, using his dancing skills to stand out, upcoming new music with girlfriend Rosalía, and where he sees himself in the future. Anitta, on the other hand, spoke about her long journey to stardom during a panel titled “From Brazil to the World,” where she talked about the significance of performing at Coachella, finding the perfect balance between being an artist and a businesswoman and the biggest lesson learned so far in her career.

Nicky Jam’s Headed to Europe

After his U.S. Infinity trek, Nicky Jam is headed to Europe for his 2022 Europa summer tour. Launching May 13 in Paris, the Puerto Rican artist will spend four months in the region, visiting fans in Spain, Holland, Italy and other countries, in addition to a residency at Hi Ibiza throughout July and August 2022. “This European tour is going to be a good one,” the artist shared in a statement. “I missed Europe so much and I can’t wait to see my fans, and offer them the best version of me on stage. Europe has been great to me throughout my entire career with sold-out tours and concerts since 1998. Let’s make this another epic tour!”

Celebrating Ruben Blades

Rubén Blades, a Harvard alumnus, was recently honored with the University’s Medal of Arts, the highest distinction awarded to a former student. This also marks the first time that a graduate of Latino origin receives this award. The recognition honors “a Harvard or Radcliffe alum or faculty member who has made a contribution through the arts to education and the public good,” notes an official press statement. “An artist is a citizen,” said Blades, the 2021 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. “Artists have a duty as citizens to try to utilize whatever influence they may have, after educating themselves on the issues, to provoke a reaction and make the changes that are needed to be made.” The ceremony, which was postponed for two years due to the pandemic, featured a conversation between Blades and award-winning actor John Lithgow, and musician/songwriter Yosvany Terry, and a performance by Blades accompanied by the Harvard Jazz Band.