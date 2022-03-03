Sueños, Vibra Urbana & More: A Guide to Latin Music Fests in 2022 (Updating)

Ozuna performs onstage during Mega 96.3's Calibash 2022 at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles.

A handful of new Latin music festivals are set to take place this year across the United States, featuring multi-genre star-studded lineups.

Reggaeton festivals such as Sueños (Ozuna, J Balvin) and Más Flow (Ivy Queen, Don Omar) will make their debut in Chicago over the summer, while in Los Angeles, the first edition of the multi-generational Bésame Mucho is set to be headlined by a wide-ranging list of artists including Caifanes, Los Tigres del Norte and Sin Bandera.

Below is an ongoing list of Latin music festivals in the U.S. announced for 2022:

Los Dells

The multi-genre festival returns after being sidelined by the pandemic for two years with headliners Christian Nodal and Don Omar.

When: April 2

Where: San Bernardino, Calif., at the N.O.S. Events Center

Vibra Urbana

The Florida-based festival is expanding to Las Vegas with a two-day event to be headlined by Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro and Becky G.

When: April 30 – May 1

Where: Las Vegas Festival Grounds

Sueños

The first-ever edition of Sueños — a new reggaeton and Latin trap festival in Chicago — will be headlined by J Balvin, Ozuna and Wisin Y Yandel.

When: Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-29)

Where: Grant Park

Más Flow

Headlined by Ivy Queen, CNCO and Don Omar, this three-day reggaeton festival will take place for the first time ever in the Midwest.

When: July 15-17

Where: Chicago

Vegas Latin Summer Beach Fest

A concert series comprised of 11 shows: nine three-day beach festivals at the Mandalay Bay Beach, and two concerts at the T-Moible Arena.

When: The concert series will wrap up with a festival on July 16.

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Ruido Fest

Now in its seventh edition, the Latin alternative festival based in Chicago will be headlined by Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, with additional headliners to be announced soon.

When: Aug. 19-21

Where: Union Park

Bésame Mucho

Los Tigres del Norte, Julieta Venegas, Café Tacvba, Zoé, Sin Bandera, Juanes, Banda El Recodo, and many other Latin acts are set to headline the first-ever edition of this multi-generational festival.

When: Dec. 3

Where: Dodger Stadium