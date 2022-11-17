Here’s What Happened at the Inaugural Latin Grammys Best New Artist Showcase

The Latin Recording Academy hosted its inaugural “Best New Artist Showcase” Tuesday evening (Nov. 15) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, where this year’s 11 nominees were present.

Each of the nominees — Angela Álvarez, Sofía Campos, Cande y Paulo, Clarissa, Silvana Estrada, Pol Granch, Nabález, Tiare, Vale, Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Nicole Zignago — had the opportunity to perform in front of industry leaders, VIPs, and special guests during the hour-long private event.

The up-and-coming talents represent different regions of the world such as Mexico, Brazil, and Peru, and ages ranging from 15 to 95 years old.

“We like to support and open spaces for new artists and what better opportunity than this for the mission to come to life?” Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, said in his opening remarks. “At the Latin Grammys, what we want is to open diverse and inclusive spaces to all the artists that we have the opportunity to help.”

The nominees really shined on a two-part stage, where they were presented by dearest artists who have supported their rising careers, such as English singer-songwriter and record producer Elvis Costello who presented Colombian twin sisters Vale, and Miami-based artists Periko & Jessi Leon who presented Venezuelan songstress Tiare, whom they also manage under their indie label PJ Records.

Tiare performs onstage at 2022 Best New Artist Showcase during the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/GI for The Latin Recording Academy

Musica popular artist Nabalez crooned the crowd with his 2020 debut single “La Correcta,” which happens to be a collab with Colombian pop group Morat; Silvana Estrada brought her authentic Mexican folk to Vegas with “Te Guardo;” and Angela Alvarez, the oldest-nominated artist for best new artist at 95, had all the attention on her when she powerfully sang a bolero dedicated to her country, Cuba, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Peruvian singer-songwriter Nicole Zignago kicked off the showcase with a rocking performance, while Spanish-French singer and actor Pol Granch closed the set after Alejandro Sanz presented him via a video message.

“You have been chosen among many proposals and this is the first step with which you begin to fulfill your dreams as musicians,” the evening hosts Jesse y Joy expressed.

The showcase, in partnership with MasterCard and produced by Ayleen Figueras, Nelson Albareda, and Loud and Live Entertainment, will evolve into a Latin American tour in 2023, to give fans a priceless night of new music.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — will be held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET.