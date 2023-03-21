Latin Grammys Announce Changes, New Categories For 2023

The Latin Grammys are implementing some changes and additions in 2023, including a new songwriting field and categories like best songwriter of the year and best singer-songwriter song, the Latin Recording Academy announced on Tuesday (March 21).

The adjustments are part of the Academy’s commitment to “evolve with the ever-changing musical landscape and to best serve its membership body of music creators and professionals,” the organization said in a press release.

“Our priority is to effectively represent all the Latin music creators that we serve,” added CEO Manuel Abud.

All updates go into effect immediately for the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards, which will take place in November. The registration process for this year begins on Thursday (March 23).

Here are the details:

NEW LATIN GRAMMY FIELD AND CATEGORY

Best Songwriter Of The Year: As part of the newly-created songwriting field, this new category recognizes the written excellence, profession and art of songwriting. Songwriters must have a minimum of six newly written songs in which they are credited as a songwriter or co-writer and are not the performer, producer or engineer.

NEW LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS CATEGORIES

Best Singer-Songwriter Song: To be eligible for this new category within the singer-songwriter field, the singles or tracks must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish, Portuguese or any native regional dialect and must be from a set nominated to Singer-Songwriter Album that year.

Best Portuguese-Language Urban Performance: This new category within the Portuguese language field recognizes the enormous amount of Urban music that is being created in Brazil and Portugal. The singles or tracks can include a fusion mix of Urban styles with other genres as long as the Urban character predominates.

ADDITIONAL CATEGORY AMENDMENTS

Album Of The Year: Albums within the general field must contain at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. Awarded to the artist, producer(s), engineer(s), mixer(s), mastering engineer(s) and songwriter(s) of 33% playing time on the album if other than the artist will receive the award.

Song Categories: It is now required to include the date of composition when submitting product for all of the song categories.

New Criteria For Best Engineered Album: Award goes to recording engineer(s) and mixing engineer(s) credited with at least 33% of the album and mastering engineer(s) credited with at least 51% of the album within the production field.

