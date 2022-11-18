7 Things You Didn’t See on TV at the 2022 Latin Grammys

While artists graced the red carpet, gave memorable speeches, and took center stage during the televised 2022 Latin Grammys on Thursday night (Nov. 17) via Univision, here’s what Billboard observed behind the scenes.

Check out the things you didn’t see on TV below:

1. A heartfelt moment. Yahritza y Su Esencia, the youngest-nominated best new artist at 15, and Angela Alvarez, the oldest best new artist nominee at 95, interchanged hugs and kisses on the red carpet. Later in the night, Alvarez and Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada tied for the coveted best new artist award.

2. Also on the carpet, Estrada expressed that one of her best moments of 2022 so far was when Rosalia DM’ed her on Instagram. “I did a poem and tagged her on my stories, and a couple of weeks later, she responded. I totally fangirled! Now I imagine us being the best of friends,” she laughed.

3. Meanwhile, we asked Nicki Nicole to describe the ultimate girl group if she were to be in one with two of her colleagues. “It would have to be Emilia Mernes because she’s a great dancer, and going to think very big here, but I would love it to be Karol G. She’s amazing!”

4. At the media center, best new artist nominee Angela Alvarez crooned the crowd with her powerhouse vocals. “I never took singing lessons. This is my natural voice,” she said to the press. Estrada, who said backstage that she dedicates the award to her mom and women everywhere, felt honored to share the best new artist award with Alvarez. “She reminds me a lot of my mother, who abandoned so many things to become a mom. And this award is a call to hope that there are no limits.”

Silvana Estrada; Angela Alvarez Mindy Small/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/GI

5. The night’s big winner, Jorge Drexler, expressed backstage how he’s a big admirer of Bad Bunny’s work and even joked about wanting to do a reggaeton album himself. “I like it a lot,” he said of the genre. “We are a continent that has a wide musical record.”

6. Rauw Alejandro was rooting for his girlfriend Rosalia from afar while she talked to the press at the media center. The Spanish singer, who nabbed the coveted album of the year for Motomami, expressed how important it is for her to have the support of her loved ones.

7. The media backstage loudly chanted and sang to Los Bukis‘ “Tu Carcel” as we watched their special closing performance from the media center.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — were held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and aired live on Univision.