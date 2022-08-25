×
Myriam Hernandez Among Latin Recording Academy’s 2022 Special Awards Recipients

Rosario Flores, Rita Lee, Amanda Miguel, Yordano, Manolo Díaz, Paquito D'Rivera & Abraham Laboriel will also be honored during Latin Grammy Week in Las Vegas.

Myriam Hernandez
Myriam Hernandez Fernando Gutierrez*

The Latin Recording Academy announced Thursday (Aug. 25) that artists Rosario Flores, Myriam HernándezRita LeeAmanda Miguel and Yordano will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, as part of its annual Special Awards Presentation. Additionally, Manolo Díaz, Paquito D’Rivera and Abraham Laboriel will receive the Trustees Award.

Amanda Miguel

Myriam Hernández

“The collective accomplishments of this extraordinary group of artists and their contributions to Latin music are immeasurable,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy. “It will be a great privilege to honor these legendary figures during Latin Grammy Week in Las Vegas.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award, according the Academy, is presented to performers who have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to Latin music and its communities. Meanwhile, the Trustees Award is given to individuals who have made “significant contributions to Latin music during their careers in ways other than performance.” Both are voted on by the Latin Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees.

The special awards honorees will be celebrated during a private event on Nov. 16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center as part of Latin Grammy Week. The 23rd annual Latin Grammys are set to take place Nov. 17 and will return to Las Vegas. The Latin Grammys ceremony is set to broadcast live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The three-hour telecast, which will be produced by Univision, will air live on the network beginning at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET.

This will be the show’s first time at Michelob Ultra Arena since 2013, when the venue was known as Mandalay Bay Events Center. The show was held there six times between 2007 and 2013. Last year, the show was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena, also in Las Vegas.

Nominees for this year’s awards edition are expected to be announced on Sept. 20.

ad