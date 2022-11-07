Los Bukis, Rosalia, Carlos Vives & More to Perform at the 2022 Latin Grammys

A new wave of artists has been confirmed to take center stage at the 23rd annual Latin Grammys on Nov. 17, including Silvana Estrada, Gente de Zona, Goyo, Los Bukis, Aymée Nuviola, Julio Reyes Copello, Rosalía, Carlos Vives, and Nicole Zignago. Copello, a seven-time nominee, joins the event as musical director of the show’s house band.

At this year’s ceremony, eight-time nominee Rosalía is up for record of the year and album of the year; Vives, a five-time nominee, is up for record of the year and song of the year; Gente de Zona and Nuviola are nominated in the tropical categories; and both Estrada and Zignago, are up for the coveted best new artist.

The newly announced artists set to take the stage join previously announced performers such as Ángela Aguilar, Christina Aguilera, Rauw Alejandro, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Chiquis, Jorge Drexler, Nicky Jam, Jesse & Joy, John Legend, Carin León, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Christian Nodal, Sin Bandera, Sebastián Yatra, and the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — will be held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The Latin Grammy Premiere, a non-televised ceremony in which the winners in most categories are announced, will take place before the broadcast.