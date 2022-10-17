Rauw Alejandro, Sebastian Yatra & More Set to Perform at 2022 Latin Grammys

Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Jesse & Joy, and Sebastián Yatra are set to perform at the Latin Grammy Awards, the Latin Recording Academy announced Monday (Oct. 17). The first group of confirmed artists also includes the 2022 Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís.

All are nominated for the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards, which will be held on Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Alejandro, who was a 2020 best new artist nominee and won his first golden gramophone last year, has eight nominations this year that include recording of the year and song of the year for “Te Felicito” with Shakira, and “Agua” with Daddy Yankee and Nile Rodgers, respectively. Yatra, previously nominated for a Grammy and nine Latin Grammys, is a four-time nominee this year, including album of the year for Dharma and song of the year for “Tacones Rojos.” Jesse & Joy, winners of the Grammy and six Latin Grammys, are nominated this time for best pop vocal album for Clichés; and Latin Grammy winner Chiquis is nominated for best banda music album for Abeja Reina.

Marco Antonio Solís, meanwhile, has been honored with five Latin Grammys and nominated for six Grammys, and this year is recognized as Person of the Year 2022 by the Latin Recording Academy.

The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The Latin Grammy Premiere, a non-televised ceremony in which the winners in most categories are announced, will take place before the broadcast. Additional details about this ceremony will be announced soon.