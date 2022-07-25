Latin Recording Academy Sets Date for 2022 Latin Grammys

The Latin Recording Academy announced Monday (July 25) that the 23rd annual Latin Grammys will take place Nov. 17 and will return to Las Vegas. Additionally, nominees will be announced on Sept. 20.

The 2022 Latin Grammys ceremony is set to broadcast live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The three-hour telecast, which will be produced by Univision, will air live on the network beginning at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET.

This will be the show’s first time at Michelob Ultra Arena since 2013, when the venue was known as Mandalay Bay Events Center. The show was held there six times between 2007 and 2013. Last year, the show was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena, also in Las Vegas.

According to the Latin Recording Academy, the first round of voting will take place between July 28 and Aug. 8. The final round of voting is set for Sept. 30 to Oct. 13.

Earlier this month, the Latin Grammys kicked off their Acoustic Sessions, featuring performances by El Fantasma, Los Dos Carnales and Lupita Infante. Presented in partnership with Meta, the series will showcase two digital concerts filmed in Mexico City and São Paulo, Brazil, where the artists will perform renditions of their personal favorite songs with surprising collaborations and storytelling, at remarkable settings. A digital concert from São Paulo will premiere later with more artists to be announced.

“Through our Latin GRAMMY Acoustic Sessions, we aim to foster inclusive spaces where music creators can feature their craft, inspiring cultural appreciation, promotion, and preservation of their respective genres,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, in a press statement. “With so much new energy in the Mexican Regional genre, I’m thrilled that we are able to start the series with some of the new generations of talented artists.”

Last year, Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo was the big winner at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, taking home four trophies, including best pop vocal album for Mis Manos (Sony Music).

Following Camilo in number of wins, with three each, was Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera, who won producer of the year, including for his work on Camilo’s Mis Manos, and co-wrote the winning single “Vida de Rico.” Also taking home three trophies was Spaniard C. Tangana, whose wins included best alternative song for “Nominao” alongside Jorge Drexler and best pop/rock song for “Hong Kong” alongside Andrés Calamaro, both from his critically acclaimed El Madrileño (Sony Music).