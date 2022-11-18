×
Which Was The Best Performance at the 2022 Latin Grammys? Vote!

From Karol G to Romeo Santos, vote in the poll below.

A total of 18 musical performances took center stage at the 2022 Latin Grammys on Thursday night (Nov. 17) including from heavy hitters such as Romeo Santos, Karol G, and Rosalia, to name a few.

Thalia, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini, Sin Bandera, Carin Leon, Gente de Zona, Goyo, and Aymee Nuviola joined forces on stage for the evening’s grand opener, a tribute to person of the year Marco Antonio Solis.

An eclectic medley by Rauw Alejandro followed with his bangers “Lejos del Cielo,” “Mas de Una Vez,” “Desesperados,” and “Punto 40;” Christina Aguilera and Christian Nodal wowed the crowd with their power-vocals in “Cuando Me Dé la Gana;” and Karol G had the entire venue on their feet with her certified club bangers “Gatubela,” “Provenza,” and “Cairo;” to name a few.

In a soulful performance that united two generations of musicians, Carlos Vives, Camilo, Nicole Zignago and Silvana Estrada — who shared the best new artist win with Ángela Álvarez — gave the audience a new, more instrumental version of “Baloncito Viejo” that marked Vives’ and Camilo’s first-ever collaboration.

What was your favorite performance at the 23rd annual awards? Vote below!

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — were held Nov. 17 in the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and aired live on Univision. 

