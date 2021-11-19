Memorable Speeches, Heartfelt Tributes & More Highlights From 2021 Latin Grammys

The 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards were full of surprises and memorable moments Thursday night, airing live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Univision.

Modern-day troubadour Camilo was the big winner of the night, walking away with four wins from his 10 nominations, including best pop vocal album for Mis Manos. He was followed by the edgy Spanish artist C. Tangana and producer of the year Edgar Barrera, who took three awards each.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, this year’s Latin Grammys included a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters such as C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi, and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

Below, check out some of the best highlights of the ceremony:

Camilo’s Speech

Camilo took the stage to receive his fourth trophy of the night for best pop vocal album, which he first, and foremost, dedicated to his unborn baby. “First of all, I want to dedicate this award to Indigo, so that when he or she is born they feel proud of their dad,” he said. After thanking his wife, parents, label and management, he also dedicated his win to Colombia. “Because this album is a celebration of my country, one of the places with the most biodiversity in the world, and that’s where I’m from and what informs my music,” he added.

Bad Bunny’s Speech

Shy as ever, Bad Bunny rushed from backstage to the mic to receive his award for best urban music album. “Sometimes I don’t know if it’s best to win or lose because getting onstage makes me nervous,” he admitted during his speech. Wearing a dark magenta suit, white gloves and rocking a new curly hairdo, the Puerto Rican continued: “Thank you to the people who listen to my music, who support and love me. Thank you to the academy for recognizing what I do without waiting for something in return. I do this because I love it.” Bad Bunny, who also nabbed best rap/hip-hop song for “Booker T,” then dedicated the win to his team and producers for having patience with him.

Residente & Ruben Blades

Residente had the entire room teary-eyed after dedicating a few words to the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year, Ruben Blades. “Thanks to you, with my attention deficit, I never felt alone because you left me a universe full of characters that became my family,” a nervous Residente said. “You raised me with your music, you educated me with your lyrics, you opened the door of your house to lend me a room when I did not have a home, you gave me advice at the most complicated moment of my career. At that moment when everyone hides, you were there. You are my mentor, my teacher, my friend, you are like a father to me.” Blades won two awards, including album of the year, for Salswing!, out on his own label.

A Tribute to Johnny Ventura

Juan Luis Guerra, who nabbed best arrangement, best tropical song and best traditional pop vocal album for Privé, had the entire crowd on their feet when he and his band performed a medley of “Rosalía,” “Vale La Pena” and “El Farolito.” His merengue-heavy performance was, above all, a tribute to the late Dominican icon Johnny Ventura, who died over the summer of a sudden heart attack. Milly Quezada, who received a lifetime achievement award, then hopped onstage to share a few words. “Thanks to Johnny, I’m here today […] I know you’re looking at us with a big smile on your face.”

Best New Artist

Colombian singer-songwriter Juliana Velasquez won best new artist, where she was up against Paloma Mami, Bizarrap and Maria Becerra, among others. In the press room, Velasquez said penning lyrics about self-help, mental health and self-awareness were key. “I think what worked in my favor was making music that spoke directly to young people,” Velásquez said in the press room. “I think us artists have an obligation to share messages that contribute to society and to help with those issues that get lost in a society imbued with immediacy.”

“Patria y Vida”

The new Cuban liberty anthem, from Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Yotuel Romero and newly arrived Cuban rapper El Funky, won for best urban song and the coveted song of the year prize at the 2021 ceremony. “This is dedicated to all mothers who fight for their children,” said an emotional Romero to chants of “Patria y Vida.” Backstage, the group acknowledged co-writer Beatriz Luengo (who is married to Romero) and rapper Maykel Osorbo, who is jailed in Cuba because of his participation in the song. “Maykel is the first Cuban political prisoner who wins two Latin Grammys,” said an emotional Bueno.