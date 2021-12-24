Nuevo Elemento, Sech & More: Here’s the Ultimate Noche Buena Playlist

If you’re looking to add new Christmas songs to your Noche Buena playlist or new versions of the classic songs you already love, we’ve got you covered.

Panamanian artist Sech kicked off the holiday season with a heartfelt and nostalgic original track titled “Carta Navideña,” which he performed for children who are battling cancer at Fanlyc Hospital in his native Panama. “Christmas is for sharing,” the chart-topping artist wrote on social media. “Thank you, Fanlyc, for opening your doors and the incredible work you do with this children.”

Meanwhile, Los Dos Carnales released their version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in their norteño style and in Spanish. And both Nuevo Elemento and Victoria La Mala dropped Christmas-themed EPs.

Nuevo Elemento released Nueva Navidad, which features a mix of covers and original tracks. Victoria La Mala takes on classics such as “All I Want for Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Last Christmas” in her three-track EP titled Mi Regalo.

From “Rodolfo El Reno” to “Carta Navideña” and “Otro Triste Invierno,” here are 10 Christmas songs for your festive playlist.

Los Dos Carnales, “Rodolfo El Reno”

Sech, “Carta Navideña”

Nuevo Elemento, “Otro Triste Invierno”

El Alfa, El Cherry Scom, Kiko El Crazy & Shelow Shaq, “Prende el Arbolito”

MKY, “Noche Buena Sin Ti”

Arthur Hanlon, “Noche de Paz”

Camila, “Navidad Sin Ti”

Victoria La Mala, “Last Christmas”

Majo Aguilar, “Navidad, Feel the Magic”

Limi-T21, “La Tristeza Pa’ Fuera!”