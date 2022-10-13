These Are the Latin Artists Nominated at the 2022 AMAs

Bad Bunny‘s unstoppable success and impact — in the Billboard charts and otherwise — can be felt across the world. As such, the Puerto Rican superstar has earned the most nominations at the 2022 American Music Awards, eight, in categories that include artist of the year.

Benito also competes in the general categories favorite touring artist, favorite music video, favorite male pop artist and favorite pop album — for his ubiquitous Un Verano Sin Ti — in addition to his nods in the Latin music categories.

But he’s not the only Latin artist that received multiple nominations to the AMAs on Thursday (Oct. 13) — Rauw Alejandro and Karol G each got three: him for favorite Latin male artist, favorite Latin album (Vise Versa), and favorite Latin song (“Todo de Ti”); her for favorite female Latin artist and twice for favorite Latin song (for “Provenza”, and for “MAMIII” with Becky G).

The two “Gs” will go toe-to-toe for the favorite Latin female artist award, which Becky has won the past two years. Also competing in this category is Brazilian singer Anitta, who received her first nomination, in addition to Rosalía and Kali Uchis.

In addition to Becky G and Rosalía (the only woman competing for favorite Latin album with Motomami), J Balvin and Farruko are also up for two nomination, both in Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album.

Like last year, the favorite Latin duo or group category is dominated by purveyors of regional Mexican music, with Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Calibre 50, Eslabón Armad, Grupo Firme, and Yahritza y Su Esencia nominated. It is a remarkable fact considering that it is a category for all genres (pop, rock, tropical, urbano, etc).

Beyond the Latin music sections, other nods worth mentioning are those received by the Encanto soundtrack and its mega-hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (collaboration of the year and favorite pop song), which topped the charts for weeks after its release in 2021. “Dos Oruguitas,” the Oscar-nominated song performed by Sebastián Yatra, was nominated to favorite Latin song.

The American Music Awards are set to air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET, and via tape delay at 8 p.m. PT, on ABC.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards in the Latin music categories. Click here to learn how to vote for your favorite.

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Latin duo or group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Rosalía, Motomami

Favorite Latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”