All the Latin Artists on Late-Night TV in 2021 & 2022 (Updating)

Anitta during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 31, 2022 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Latin artists have had a strong presence on late-night television recently, but that hasn’t always been the case.

In 2007, Daddy Yankee took center stage on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, where he performed “Impacto.” Then, in 2014, Juanes made history as the first Spanish-language artist to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and in 2015, he was the first Latin artist on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Yankee and Juanes, in addition to other Latin acts, were then followed by artists such as Romeo Santos, who performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017; Bad Bunny, who made his late-night TV debut on Fallon in 2018; and Yankee, who was the first Latin act to perform on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2019.

Between 2018 and 2020, the demand for Latin representation has grown, with artists such as J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Maluma, Lunay, Natanael Cano, Anitta, and Karol G, to name a few, taking the TV stage.

In 2021 and 2022, more and more Latin artists continue to perform on late-night shows. Below, check out our updating list.

Feb. 2, 2022: Maluma talks Marry Me on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Feb. 1, 2022: Anitta interviews and performs “Boys Don’t Cry” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Nov. 3, 2021: Bad Bunny talks acting debut and 2022 tour on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Nov. 3, 2021: Anitta & Saweetie give fans advice and perform “Faking Love” on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Oct. 4, 2021: Farruko performs his 2021 banger “Pepas” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Sept. 29, 2021: Maluma takes the hot seat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Sept. 9, 2021: J Balvin talks tour and does “In Da Getto” TikTok dance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Sept. 9, 2021: Justin Quiles performs “La Botella” on The Late Late Show with James Corden

July 13, 2021: Tainy x Yandel perform “Si Te Vas” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

May 17, 2021: Alaina Castillo performs “stfu” on Late Night With Seth Meyers

May 17, 2021: Natti Natasha and Becky G perform “Ram Pam Pam” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

May 11, 2021: Thalia talks “Mojito” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

May 7, 2021: Sech performs “Sal y Perrea” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

May 6, 2021: Nathy Peluso performs “Delito” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

April 27, 2021: Nicki Nicole performs “Wapo Traketero” & “No Toque Mi Naik” with Lunay on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

April 21, 2021: Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin perform “Canción Bonita” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch their performance here.

Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin CHINO LEMUS

April 19, 2021: Karol G, Ludacris & Emilee Flood perform “Beautiful Boy” on The Late Late Show with James Corden

April 9, 2021: Kali Uchis performs “Telepatía” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

March 25, 2021: Karol G performs “El Barco” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

March 23, 2021: Sebastian Yatra and Guaynaa performs “Chica Ideal” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Watch their performance here

Sebastian Yatra makes his late night television debut with this performance of his double-platinum hit "Chica Ideal," with Puerto Rico's very own Guaynaa on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Courtesy of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

March 19, 2021: Chesca feat. De La Ghetto & Offset perform “Como Tu (Dirty)” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

March 18, 2021: Camilo performs “Ropa Cara” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch his performance here.

Camilo performs on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on March 17, 2021. Courtesy of NBC

March 9, 2021: Daddy Yankee performs “Problema” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

March 4, 2021: Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos perform “Fan De Tus Fotos” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon