×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

All the Latin Acts Performing at Coachella 2022

Artists from Karol G to Banda MS and Nicki Nicole are playing Coachella 2022.

Nicki Nicole
Nicki Nicole Rodrigo Gonzalez

Right underneath the 2022 Coachella headliners’ names, artists such as Anitta, Karol G, Grupo Firme and Banda MS appear in the second line of the lineup. They’re followed by Nicki Nicole, Natanael Cano, Ed Maverick, Alaina Castillo, Nathy Peluso, among others, who are announced in a smaller fonts

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Banda MS

Grupo Firme

Karol G

See latest videos, charts and news

This year, an unprecedented number of Latin acts are set to perform at this year’s Coachella, which is set to make its grand return in April after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Related

Jay Wheeler

Jay Wheeler Details Releasing an English-Language Album: 'It's a Personal Project for Me'

Notably, for the first time ever, two regional Mexican acts (Grupo Firme and Banda MS) will perform at the Indio, Calif.-based event. This coincides with the genre’s global growth, which Billboard has reported on. Over the summer, Firme performed seven consecutive nights at the Staples Center — the only artist who has done more nights there in one calendar year is Adele, with eight. Banda MS, who was on the 2020 Coachella roster, is also an undeniable touring titan and a chart-topping act.

Having more Latin artists at the fore of this year’s Coachella coincides with the popularity of Spanish-language music, which has catapulted to mainstream success. According to MRC Data’s newly released year-end report, Latin music consumption in the U.S. continued its outsized growth trajectory, with a 21.1% increase in total album consumption in 2021 (more than any other core music genre). Additionally, total album consumption of Latin music stood at 48.2 million, up from 39.8 million in 2020, making Latin the fifth most-consumed music genre in the U.S.

So whether you’re a reggaeton fan or a banda stan — or maybe a little of both — check out a list of the Latin acts set to take the stage at Coachella:

Alaina Castillo

Anitta

Banda MS

Chicano Batman

Cuco

Ed Maverick

Grupo Firme

Jessie Reyez

Karol G

Natanael Cano

Nathy Peluso

Nicki Nicole

Omar Apollo

Pabllo Vittar

Princess Nokia

The Marías

The Martinez Brothers

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad