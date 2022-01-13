All the Latin Acts Performing at Coachella 2022

Right underneath the 2022 Coachella headliners’ names, artists such as Anitta, Karol G, Grupo Firme and Banda MS appear in the second line of the lineup. They’re followed by Nicki Nicole, Natanael Cano, Ed Maverick, Alaina Castillo, Nathy Peluso, among others, who are announced in a smaller fonts

This year, an unprecedented number of Latin acts are set to perform at this year’s Coachella, which is set to make its grand return in April after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, for the first time ever, two regional Mexican acts (Grupo Firme and Banda MS) will perform at the Indio, Calif.-based event. This coincides with the genre’s global growth, which Billboard has reported on. Over the summer, Firme performed seven consecutive nights at the Staples Center — the only artist who has done more nights there in one calendar year is Adele, with eight. Banda MS, who was on the 2020 Coachella roster, is also an undeniable touring titan and a chart-topping act.

Having more Latin artists at the fore of this year’s Coachella coincides with the popularity of Spanish-language music, which has catapulted to mainstream success. According to MRC Data’s newly released year-end report, Latin music consumption in the U.S. continued its outsized growth trajectory, with a 21.1% increase in total album consumption in 2021 (more than any other core music genre). Additionally, total album consumption of Latin music stood at 48.2 million, up from 39.8 million in 2020, making Latin the fifth most-consumed music genre in the U.S.

So whether you’re a reggaeton fan or a banda stan — or maybe a little of both — check out a list of the Latin acts set to take the stage at Coachella:

Alaina Castillo

Anitta

Banda MS

Chicano Batman

Cuco

Ed Maverick

Grupo Firme

Jessie Reyez

Karol G

Natanael Cano

Nathy Peluso

Nicki Nicole

Omar Apollo

Pabllo Vittar

Princess Nokia

The Marías

The Martinez Brothers