Latin Artist on the Rise: How Micro TDH Took His Music From the Andes to the World

Venezuelan singer-songwriter and rapper Micro TDH presents today (Dec. 9) his sophomore studio album called Nueve. The 14-track set, which comes four years after Inefable, is his debut album under Warner Music Latina.

“It has music for all kinds of people, for all kinds of tastes,” Micro tells Billboard. “An album made with a lot of sweat, a lot of effort, and a lot of blood.” But most importantly, he says, the set “contemplates all the facets of Micro TDH and preserves the essence of the beginning and also my sound today.”

Explore Explore Micro TDH See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Dec. 9 release date is appropriate, as Micro, who has studied numerology for many years, says the number nine is representative to his career and ideology. “You begin to understand that numbers are spiritual too,” he elaborates. “Nine goes with the word Micro TDH, and my mission as an artist and public figure.”

Born in Merida, located in the Andes mountains of northwestern Venezuela, Micro comes from a humble city where the locals are hard-working and with little malice. He explains that although there was no music industry in his hometown, there was a big rap movement.

“I began making music from a very young age. I was 12 when I knew I wanted to be a rapper,” he notes. “I started doing freestyle battles in Merida and then traveled all over the country. As time went by, I grabbed any resource I could to make myself known and little by little, I created my fan base.”

His first-ever single, called “Humildemente,” was released in August 2012. Five years later, he dropped “Cafuné,” which he says put his musical persona on the map — a savvy, passionate, and soulful rapper with edgy fusions backed by influences like Akapellah, The Beatles, and Boyz II Men.

In 2018, he signed a recording deal with Ovy on the Drums’ indie record label Big Ligas — and this year, he inked an exclusive record deal with Warner Music Latina, which will further develop his musical career.

Micro’s breakthrough hit came three years ago, with the Piso 21-assisted “Te Vi,” which earned him his first Billboard entry, peaking at No. 28 on Hot Latin Songs chart (dated May 11, 2019). He’s also placed entries on the Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts. Now, he’s collaborating with artists such as Yandel, Myke Towers, and Pablo Alborán, all of which form part of his new album, Nueve.

“Sometimes I don’t process it, because where I come from, this opportunity has never existed… it was very impossible,” he says. “It makes me feel good, because it demonstrates that my work is worth it, and big artists are looking my way.”

As for what word best describes his music and lyrical content? Micro says “versatile, because he’s able to express something very cool in any genre.” “My music is not only for listening, but also a refuge for that person who feels alone,” he adds.

Below, meet this month’s (and the last of 2021) Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise:

Name: Fernando Daniel Murillo Rivas a.k.a. Micro TDH

“Micro came to me because when I decided to enter the world of hip-hop, I was always the smallest in the community. Micro is short for microbe and TDH is a homage to a music collective that I belonged to called The Dog House. They were the first people who believed in me when I was a kid and where I recorded my first songs with organic elements.”

Age: 22

Recommended Song: “Cafuné.” According to Micro, this is the song that put him on the map and was his “presentation letter” to the world.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Major Accomplishment: “Having my family with me in the U.S. It wasn’t easy to do all the paperwork from Venezuela. It’s been a very tough year and finally having them with me is a great blessing. I don’t care about awards, views, or playlists. The most important thing is my family.”

What’s Next: “I want to do a world tour, and especially go to Latin America. I am very excited about it. All year long I will be putting together a special show. I’ll also make a lot of new music, create new projects, and try to grow as a person. I think 2022 looks pretty good, and many blessings will come with God’s favor.”