Latin Artist on the Rise: Why Los Del Limit Almost Quit Music Before Scoring Their First Billboard Hit

A love for music, a special gift from their grandfather, and a broken heart are what sparked Mexican brothers Rúben and Marco Leyva to assemble their own group in the midst of the pandemic called Los Del Limit, which industry lead Angel del Villar promised would become “the next big stars that will dominate the charts.”

“It all began with a guitar that our grandfather gave us,” says Marco, who plays the six-string guitar. “We used to live in Mexico but when we moved to the states, we taught ourselves how to play and hung out with other musicians.”

The Leyva brothers were only 15 and 16 years old when they formed the group, and recently added group member Aldo Navarrete on the electric bass. Their romantic yet sad tumbados are inspired by artists such as Carla Morrison, Justin Bieber, Los Tigres del Norte, and Adriel Camacho — but it’s their personal experiences with love that bring their lyrics to life.

“Honestly, I don’t know how all of this happened, but it has to be love,” singer-songwriter and requinto musician, Rúben, adds. “A girl I really liked gave me an opportunity — but in the end, she rejected me. I don’t know how, but I wrote a lot of songs for her.”

Penning their feelings has become their best strategy with songs such as “Amor Fugaz” becoming a viral TikTok hit and “Siendo Sincero” earning the group their first entry and top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart on the Dec. 4, 2021-dated survey. The group, one of Billboard’s 2022 Latin Artists to Watch, ultimately signed to DEL Records and released two albums in 2021, The Life in Your Eyes and Diferente Pensamientos.

But the Texas-based group almost didn’t see its success.

“I didn’t believe in my music. I didn’t think it was good and I wanted to quit,” Rúben expresses. “My last hope was to reach out to my colleagues for their feedback. The only person to reply to me was [music engineer] New Music Limit, who said my music was good and would support us. In a span of eight months, he helped us work on our debut album.”

The group’s name is in tribute to the engineer, the first person who believed in them. Los Del Limit’s latest single “Mi Despedida” debuted and peaked at No. 27 on the Hot Latin Songs chart dated Feb. 12. Learn more about this month’s Latin Artist on the Rise below:

Names: Rubén Leyva, Marco Leyva, Aldo Navarrete

Ages: 18 – 19

Recommended Song: “Amor Fugaz”

Major Accomplishments: “Until now, honestly, I would say the recent concert we had in Denver. When we got on stage and a lot of people began to scream and sing our songs, we felt goosebumps and wanted to cry. Everyone had their phones on and everyone was singing our songs. That experience was too cool and it’s an unexplainable feeling.

What’s Next: “A lot of good music is coming. Our third album will be very diverse and innovative. Hopefully, we can go on tour. We have a lot of fans in Mexico, so we plan on visiting them this year.”