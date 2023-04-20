Wisin Talks New Anuel AA Collaboration ‘Mi Exxx’: ‘Exes Shouldn’t Fight’

Wisin walked the 2023 Latin American Music Awards red carpet on Thursday (April 20) and he didn’t hold back from telling Billboard all about his new single “Mi Exxx” in collaboration with Anuel AA.

“Thanks to Anuel, Los Legendarios and DJ Luian. There’s a lot of people behind this project, and it’s part of the new work I’m bringing,” he says. “The song was born organically. I sent it to Anuel, he loved it and recorded his part. The concept is that exes shouldn’t fight and they should work on things.”

“Mi Exxx,” a saucy reggaetón track that meshes both Wisin and Anuel’s signature sounds, also marks Anuel’s return to a more commercial sound.

“We’re seeing a great comeback and I’m happy for him,” Wisin says of the Latin trap star. “I believe Anuel has a lot to offer to the music scene and it’s an honor to have him on this song.”

Nominations for the 2023 awards — based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023) — are led by Bad Bunny with 11 nominations. He’s followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations. For the first time since its debut on Oct. 8, 2015, the ceremony — which is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — will be broadcast live simultaneously on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión.

