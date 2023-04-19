5 Highlights From the 2023 Latin American Music Awards Rehearsals

The Latin AMAs are set to take place live on Thursday, April 20, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, airing on the Univision Network for the first time since its debut in 2015, on Telemundo.

Nominations for this year’s awards — based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and even social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023) — are led by Bad Bunny with 11 nominations. He’s followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations.

On Wednesday (April 19), Billboard caught up with some of the confirmed acts during the rehearsals. Below, check out some highlights.

A David Bisbal Takeover

During rehearsals, Billboard exclusively spent the day with David Bisbal as he prepared for his big night. The Spanish crooner will receive the inaugural Pioneer Award, celebrating his 20-year trajectory. Joining the celebration are Puerto Rican merengue artist Olga Tañon and Regional Mexican songstress Angela Aguilar, who will sing a medley of Bisbal’s biggest hits. Watch a snippet of their performance below:

Yahritza y Su Esencia Manifest Collaborations

After notching collaborations with Ivan Cornejo (“Inseparables”) and Grupo Frontera (“Fragil”), Yahritza y Su Esencia expressed the hope to one day collaborate with Peso Pluma and Natanael Cano (on the Música Mexicana side), as well as with Karol G and Becky G (on the urban-pop side). “We love to listen to corrido music and we’re always jamming to Karol G in the car,” lead vocalist Yahritza Martinez tells Billboard during rehearsals. The sierreño act is nominated for three awards at the 2023 Latin AMAs including the coveted best new artist category.

Pepe Aguilar Makes Latin AMAs Debut

Pepe Aguilar, who will be recognized as a 2023 Latin AMAs Legacy honoree alongside Carlos Vives, is also making his Latin American Music Awards debut. “This is the first time I’m invited to these awards and it’s an honor to receive this [special] award,” the Mexican artist notes. Backstage, Aguilar was joined by his adorable pug “El Gordo Aguilar” and told the press that he actually found his doggy on a red carpet. Additionally, he revealed his excitement that his grand hit “Por Mujeres Como Tú” will turn 25 years old this year.

Tips By Noel Schajris

Noel Schajris is making his debut at the Latin AMAs as a presenter. To share his excitement, the Argentine-Mexican pop artist revealed some of his best tips for first-time presenters at an awards show. “First thing’s first, you have to get on stage with a big smile and a great attitude,” he notes, admitting that perhaps he’s not the best person to offer tips. Watch the silly clip below:

The Talk of the Town: Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera

At rehearsals, many artists could not hold back about two of the “it” artists in Regional Mexican: Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera. The former will be performing the Becky G-assisted “Chanel” and the latter is an eight-time nominee. Artists such as Pepe Aguilar expressed how he respects what the new generation is doing for the genre and Mexican actress Galilea Montijo said she was looking forward to seeing them shine at the 2023 Latin AMAs.