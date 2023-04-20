Peso Pluma Launches Own Record Label: What Does He Look For In An Artist?

Peso Pluma had a big night at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday (April 20), where he performed “Chanel” alongside Becky G. But prior to his Latin AMAS debut, Peso stopped by the red carpet to tell Billboard all about the launch of his record label.

Explore Explore Peso Pluma See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s called Double P Records,” he reveals. ”La Doble P” is Peso’s alter ego.

The Mexican newcomer is the CEO and head of A&R of his indie label, which was created as a subdivision of Prajin Records and already has signed three artists: Jasiel Nunez, Tito Laija, and Raul Vega.

“I’m looking for artists who are hungry,” he explains, “who have that ambition and winner mentality. We want to support young people who have all the talent in the world and want to succeed in this [career], and to know that everything is possible if they have a dream.”

Peso will present his indie label with the debut of his corrido single “Rosa Pastel” in collaboration with Jasiel Nunez.

On the night, Karol G was the big winner with eight trophies, while Becky G collected four and Bad Bunny scooped three.

Nominations for the 2023 Latin AMAs — based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours, and even social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023) — are led by Bad Bunny with 11 nominations. He’s followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations. For the first time since its debut on Oct. 8, 2015, the ceremony — which is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — will be broadcast live simultaneously on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión.

Get tickets to the first-ever #BBMujeresLatinas on May 6 in Miami: billboardmujeresenlamusica.com