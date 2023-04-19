Here Are All the Performers at the 2023 Latin AMAs: How to Watch

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards are just hours away, airing for the first time on the Univision Network for the first time since its debut on Oct. 8, 2015, on Telemundo.

Set to take place live on Thursday, April 20, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Latin AMAs has confirmed more than 30 performers who will take center stage, including newcomers Grupo Frontera, Peso Pluma, Young Miko and Ryan Castro.

Nominations for the 2023 awards — based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and even social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023) — are led by Bad Bunny with 11 nominations. He’s followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations.

How to Watch

Both the pre-show — “Noche de Estrellas” (starting at 7 p.m. ET)– and the Latin AMAs (8 p.m. ET) will simulcast on Univision, UNIMÁS and Galavisión. Also, only the pre-show will be available to stream on ViX.

Here are all the performers set to take center stage: