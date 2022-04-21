CNCO, Luis Fonsi,& More Highlights From The 2022 Latin AMAs Rehearsals

A wave of artists is set to walk the carpet and perform at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards, airing Thursday (April 21) on Telemundo. But first, names such as Luis Fonsi, CNCO, Tiago PZK, and more, stopped by the “Celebrity Lounge” during rehearsals to talk to Billboard.

The 2022 Latin AMAs, led by Bad Bunny with 10 nominations, will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red carpet pre-show followed at 8 p.m. ET by the awards show.

Below, see some highlights from the Latin AMA’s rehearsals:

AKIM ON WORKING WITH FARRUKO

The rising Panamanian artist, who will make his Latin AMAs debut as a presenter, talked about being signed to Farruko’s label Carbon Fiber Music. “He’s someone who’s gone through a lot and hasn’t had an easy process. The entire work team feels contagious by his good vibes and spirit,” he says. “Overall he’s a brother, father, and a friend. It’s always great having a companion like Farru.”

CNCO LIVE WITH BILLBOARD LATIN

CNCO stopped by the Celebrity Lounge for an exclusive Live with Billboard Latin on Instagram. During the live interview, the group talked about their nominations at the Latin AMAs and performing their single “La Equivocada” for the first time on television. In addition, they played a fun game of “who’s most likely,” revealing who cries after winning an award, who’s most likely to party hard, and more. Watch it below:

CRISTINA EUSTACE ON SUPPORTING REGIONAL MEXICAN WOMEN

“In regional music, women have it hard but not impossible. My colleagues and I are more united than ever and even have a WhatsApp group where we try to support each other as much as possible and so that everyone knows that women in this genre do support each other.”

ESTEMAN ON MAKING MUSIC WITH LOS ANGELES AZULES

“I got together with Georgel to write a cumbia and I was really inspired by Los Angeles Azules sonidero sound. I first proposed the song to Sofia Reyes but felt that they were missing in the collaboration. Being able to do a song with them is a dream come true. This is a song that I wrote and forms part of Los Angeles Azules album.”

JOEL DELEON ON FUTURE PLANS

Joel DeLeon exclusively revealed to Billboard that after the release of his solo singles “La Culpa” and “Coco,” he is set to visit Argentina to record a set of music videos. “I’m excited to keep working,” he said. About his debut single, DeLeon said his Regional Mexican track was a tribute to his grandfather. “We wrote it in 30 minutes and it was crazy. I’ll do more of that type of music in the future,” he tells Billboard.

LUIS FONSI ON KAROL G’s COACHELLA SET

“She did it [the Latin hits tribute] with a lot of taste and respect. I wasn’t expecting that at all. It was a beautiful surprise for me. I felt proud not only because of my song [‘Despacito’] but all the other ones she included. They were part of our culture and childhood and I loved being part of that tribute. She’s my friend, she was my opening act in the U.S. and I’ve seen all her growth and she deserves it.”

TIAGO PZK ON HIS LATIN AMAS DEBUT

Tiago PZK will perform “Entre Nosotros (Remix)” alongside LIT Killah, Maria Becerra, and Nicki Nicole at the 2022 Latin AMAs. “The scenery is going to look just like the music video. It’s crazy,” he teases. “This is my first performance ever in any award. Surprisingly enough, I’m not nervous, I’m relaxed. Everything’s going to be great and we’re going to represent Argentina on that stage.”