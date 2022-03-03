Bad Bunny Leads 2022 Latin American Music Awards Nominations: Complete List

The nominees for the 2022 Latin American Music Awards have arrived, with the 10-time-nominated Bad Bunny leading the pack. El Conejo Malo is followed by Jhay Cortez with eight nominations, and Karol G, J Balvin and Rauw Alejandro with seven nods each.

The forthcoming three-hour event will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” in 26 categories, including favorite video and favorite social artist, selected by a committee of industry professionals who consider the quality, content, creativity and fan engagement.

Up for the coveted artist of the year award are Bad Bunny, Camilo, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, J Balvin, Jhay Cortez, Karol G, Myke Towers, Ozuna and Rauw Alejandro. Meanwhile, rising stars Gera MX, Ivan Cornejo, Jay Wheeler, Kali Uchis, Los Legendarios, María Becerra and Mariah Angeliq are up for new artist of the year.

This year’s nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including streaming, sales, airplay and social activity tracked by Billboard through its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound for data covering the periods of February 6, 2021, through January 29, 2022. In true fashion, all Latin AMA categories are determined by fan voting. To vote for your favorite artists, visit LatinAMAs.com.

The 2022 Latin AMAs are set to take place Thursday, April 21, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The seventh annual ceremony will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red-carpet pre-show followed at 8 p.m. ET by the awards show.

See the complete nominations list below:

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Karol G

Myke Towers

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Nuevo Artista del Año / New Artist of the Year

Gera MX

Ivan Cornejo

Jay Wheeler

Kali Uchis

Los Legendarios

María Becerra

Mariah Angeliq

Sencillo del Año / Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”

Álbum del Año / Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas

Karol G – KG0516

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Artista Favorita – Femenina / Favorite Artist – Female

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

Artista Favorito – Masculino / Favorite Artist – Male

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Dúo o Grupo Favorito / Favorite Duo or Group

Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Artista Favorito – Pop / Favorite Artist – Pop

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Sebastián Yatra

Selena Gomez

Álbum Favorito – Pop / Favorite Album – Pop

Camilo – Mis Manos

CNCO – Déjà Vu

Enrique Iglesias – Final (Vol. 1)

Piso 21 – El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo

Selena Gomez – Revelación EP

Tommy Torres – El Playlist de Anoche

Canción Favorita – Pop / Favorite Song – Pop

Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”

Maluma – “Sobrio”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”

Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers “Pareja Del Año”

Artista Favorito Solo – Regional Mexicano / Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Dúo o Grupo Favorito – Regional Mexicano / Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Dos Carnales

Álbum Favorito – Regional Mexicano Favorite Album – Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – El Trabajo Es La Suerte

Christian Nodal – Ahora

Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas

Ivan Cornejo – Alma Vacía

Los Dos Carnales – Al Estilo Rancherón

Canción Favorita – Regional Mexicano Favorite Song – Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – “La Casita”

Calibre 50 – “A La Antigüita”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho – “Mi Primer Derrota”

Artista Favorito – Urbano / Favorite Artist – Urban

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Karol G

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Álbum Favorito – Urbano / Favorite Album – Urban

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

Karol G – KG0516

Maluma – Papi Juancho

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Canción Favorita – Urbano / Favorite Song – Urban

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”

Artista Favorito – Tropical / Favorite Artist – Tropical

Aventura

Carlos Vives

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Álbum Favorito – Tropical / Favorite Album – Tropical

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarentena

Luis Vazquez – Comienzos

Sonora Ponceña – Hegemonía Musical

Canción Favorita – Tropical / Favorite Song – Tropical

Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”

Camilo – “Kesi”

Carlos Vives – “Colombia, Mi Encanto”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Marc Anthony – “Pa’lla Voy”

Prince Royce – “Lao’ a Lao’”

Artista Favorito – Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist

Khalid

Shawn Mendes

Skrillex

The Weeknd

Colaboración del Año / Collaboration of the Year

Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”

Karol G & Mariah Angeliq – “El Makinon”

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”

Canción Viral del Año / Viral Song of the Year

Calibre 50 – “Si Te Pudiera Mentir”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

Grupo Firme – “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Ivan Cornejo – “Está Dañada”

Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”

Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny – “AM”

Sebastián Yatra – “Tacones Rojos”

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year

Aventura

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Grupo Firme

Los Bukis

Maluma

Marc Anthony

Video Favorito / Favorite Video

Anitta – “Girl From Rio”

Camilo, Evaluna Montaner – “Índigo”

Christina Aguilera, Ozuna – “Santo”

Daddy Yankee – “Problema”

Gerardo Ortiz, Piso 21 – “Fino Licor”

J Balvin – “Lo Que Dios Quiera”

Ozuna – “La Funka”

Pablo Alborán – “Castillos de Arena”

Reik, María Becerra – “Los Tragos”

Sebastián Yatra – “Melancólicos Anónimos”

Artista Social Favorito / Favorite Social Artist