Bad Bunny Leads 2022 Latin American Music Awards Nominations: Complete List

The nominees for the 2022 Latin American Music Awards have arrived, with the 10-time-nominated Bad Bunny leading the pack. El Conejo Malo is followed by Jhay Cortez with eight nominations, and Karol G, J Balvin and Rauw Alejandro with seven nods each.
The forthcoming three-hour event will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” in 26 categories, including favorite video and favorite social artist, selected by a committee of industry professionals who consider the quality, content, creativity and fan engagement.
Up for the coveted artist of the year award are Bad Bunny, Camilo, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, J Balvin, Jhay Cortez, Karol G, Myke Towers, Ozuna and Rauw Alejandro. Meanwhile, rising stars Gera MX, Ivan Cornejo, Jay Wheeler, Kali Uchis, Los Legendarios, María Becerra and Mariah Angeliq are up for new artist of the year.
This year’s nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including streaming, sales, airplay and social activity tracked by Billboard through its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound for data covering the periods of February 6, 2021, through January 29, 2022. In true fashion, all Latin AMA categories are determined by fan voting. To vote for your favorite artists, visit LatinAMAs.com.
The 2022 Latin AMAs are set to take place Thursday, April 21, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The seventh annual ceremony will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red-carpet pre-show followed at 8 p.m. ET by the awards show.
See the complete nominations list below:
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Camilo
- Eslabon Armado
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhay Cortez
- Karol G
- Myke Towers
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
Nuevo Artista del Año / New Artist of the Year
- Gera MX
- Ivan Cornejo
- Jay Wheeler
- Kali Uchis
- Los Legendarios
- María Becerra
- Mariah Angeliq
Sencillo del Año / Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”
- Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”
Álbum del Año / Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
- Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas
- Karol G – KG0516
- Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Artista Favorita – Femenina / Favorite Artist – Female
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalía
- Selena Gomez
Artista Favorito – Masculino / Favorite Artist – Male
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhay Cortez
- Myke Towers
- Rauw Alejandro
Dúo o Grupo Favorito / Favorite Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
- Los Dos Carnales
Artista Favorito – Pop / Favorite Artist – Pop
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Sebastián Yatra
- Selena Gomez
Álbum Favorito – Pop / Favorite Album – Pop
- Camilo – Mis Manos
- CNCO – Déjà Vu
- Enrique Iglesias – Final (Vol. 1)
- Piso 21 – El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
- Selena Gomez – Revelación EP
- Tommy Torres – El Playlist de Anoche
Canción Favorita – Pop / Favorite Song – Pop
- Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
- Maluma – “Sobrio”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”
- Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers “Pareja Del Año”
Artista Favorito Solo – Regional Mexicano / Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican
- Carin Leon
- Christian Nodal
- El Fantasma
- Junior H
- Lenin Ramírez
Dúo o Grupo Favorito – Regional Mexicano / Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Los Dos Carnales
Álbum Favorito – Regional Mexicano Favorite Album – Regional Mexican
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – El Trabajo Es La Suerte
- Christian Nodal – Ahora
- Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas
- Ivan Cornejo – Alma Vacía
- Los Dos Carnales – Al Estilo Rancherón
Canción Favorita – Regional Mexicano Favorite Song – Regional Mexican
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – “La Casita”
- Calibre 50 – “A La Antigüita”
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”
- Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho – “Mi Primer Derrota”
Artista Favorito – Urbano / Favorite Artist – Urban
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Jhay Cortez
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
Álbum Favorito – Urbano / Favorite Album – Urban
- Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
- Karol G – KG0516
- Maluma – Papi Juancho
- Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Canción Favorita – Urbano / Favorite Song – Urban
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”
- Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
Artista Favorito – Tropical / Favorite Artist – Tropical
- Aventura
- Carlos Vives
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Álbum Favorito – Tropical / Favorite Album – Tropical
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarentena
- Luis Vazquez – Comienzos
- Sonora Ponceña – Hegemonía Musical
Canción Favorita – Tropical / Favorite Song – Tropical
- Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”
- Camilo – “Kesi”
- Carlos Vives – “Colombia, Mi Encanto”
- Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
- Marc Anthony – “Pa’lla Voy”
- Prince Royce – “Lao’ a Lao’”
Artista Favorito – Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist
- Khalid
- Shawn Mendes
- Skrillex
- The Weeknd
Colaboración del Año / Collaboration of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”
- Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”
- Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”
- Karol G & Mariah Angeliq – “El Makinon”
- Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
Canción Viral del Año / Viral Song of the Year
- Calibre 50 – “Si Te Pudiera Mentir”
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”
- Grupo Firme – “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
- Ivan Cornejo – “Está Dañada”
- Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
- Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
- Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny – “AM”
- Sebastián Yatra – “Tacones Rojos”
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year
- Aventura
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
- Grupo Firme
- Los Bukis
- Maluma
- Marc Anthony
Video Favorito / Favorite Video
- Anitta – “Girl From Rio”
- Camilo, Evaluna Montaner – “Índigo”
- Christina Aguilera, Ozuna – “Santo”
- Daddy Yankee – “Problema”
- Gerardo Ortiz, Piso 21 – “Fino Licor”
- J Balvin – “Lo Que Dios Quiera”
- Ozuna – “La Funka”
- Pablo Alborán – “Castillos de Arena”
- Reik, María Becerra – “Los Tragos”
- Sebastián Yatra – “Melancólicos Anónimos”
Artista Social Favorito / Favorite Social Artist
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Camila Cabello
- Camilo
- Chiquis
- Karol G
- Pabllo Vittar
- Ricky Martin
- Sebastián Yatra
- Tini