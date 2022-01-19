Latin Alternative Music Conference Sets Dates for 2022 Virtual & In-Person Event

The Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) has set dates for both its 2022 virtual and in-person events on Wednesday (Jan. 19), Billboard can exclusively announce.

The LAMC, which spotlights Spanish-language alternative music — as well as exciting artists in rock, hip-hop, and electronic music — will return in virtual form April 27 to 29. The LAMC also unveiled its highly awaited return to the in-person conference with a four-day event taking place from July 6 to 9 at the Stewart Hotel in New York City.

Both the virtual and in-person events will host panels, workshops, showcases, and networking opportunities for attendees. The music conference was one of the first to go digital in 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic. According to figures provided to Billboard, more than 10,000 registrants joined the 2020 virtual event, and more than 25,000 were connected in 2021.

The coveted Wonder Women of Latin Music recognition, presented by Amazon Music LAT!N, also returns for the 23rd annual event, celebrating women making a difference in our industry. Launched in 2020, past honorees include Rebeca León (Lionfish Entertainment), Jennifer D’Cunha (Apple Music), Yvonne Drazan (peermusic), and Billboard’s own Leila Cobo, among others.

Registration for the in-person July conference begins at $99. Registration for the virtual event is free via www.latinalternative.com, where the latest updates, option to contact the LAMC team with questions, and reserve a hotel for the in-person event are available.

The full schedule for the conference has not yet been announced, but the lineup and additional details will be revealed in the coming weeks.