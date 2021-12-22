×
Which Is Your Favorite Latin Album of 2021? Vote!

From Camilo to Karol G and C. Tangana, vote for your go-to Latin album of 2021.

C. Tangana
C. Tangana Imagine It Media / Javier Ruiz

There were plenty of Latin albums we had on repeat in 2021. Early on in the year, Spaniard C. Tangana delivered his critically acclaimed El Madrileño, which dug deep into the roots of Tangana’s hometown Madrid’s essential music, while incorporating global genres including Cuban son and Mexican norteño.

Camilo

Karol G

Then there was Camilo‘s ultra-personal set Mis Manos, or as he described it, “an exploration of all sides of my identity,” where the Colombian star fused pop with bachata, cumbia and norteño. The Latin Grammy-winning album was born during the ongoing pandemic, while he was in lockdown with his wife, actress-singer Evaluna Montaner.

Karol G also dropped her highly anticipated, genre-hopping album KG0516, which cemented her as a top female hitmaker in Latin music. The eclectic set includes empowering smash hits including “El Makinón” and “Bichota,” but also gems such as “El Barco” and “200 Copas” — her first ever corrido — which highlight a more vulnerable Karol.

Billboard staff has already unveiled their top 20 Latin albums of the year, but now we want to hear from you. Which 2021 Latin album was your favorite? If your top choice isn’t listed in the poll, add your favorite set.

Make your vote count in Billboard’s poll below!

