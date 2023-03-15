Lasso Breaks Down 5 Essential Tracks on New ‘Eva’ Album

Lasso presents his fourth studio album called Eva, a tribute to everything a woman represents — and its release date on Thursday (March 16) perfectly ties in with Women’s History Month.

“Eva (Eve) is a metaphor,” he tells Billboard of the album’s title. “She’s a woman who represents all these relationships that I am having with her. Theoretically, Eve was the first woman, and I found it super beautiful and poetic.”

On the 12-track set, the Venezuelan singer-songwriter delivers a mix of pop, ballads and alternative tunes, most of them inspired by ’70s and ’80s music. The only collaborative effort is the remix of “Ojos Marrones” with Sebastian Yatra, which came together organically thanks to the original song’s success on TikTok. Lasso entered the Billboard charts for the first time in 2022 when “Ojos Marrones” peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and at No. 39 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, both dated Sept. 17. The song also earned him his first and only entry on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10).

The first track to make it on Eva was “Corriendo con Tijeras,” the last addition was the title track, and “Plastico,” “Algodon” and “Los Hombres Son Todos Iguales” were three of the most challenging tracks to work on, he admits.

But above all, “It’s an album where I worked a lot and they are songs that have a lot of humanity,” he explains.

Below, Lasso breaks down five essential tracks on Eva.

“Ojos Marrones”

“Without a doubt, this would be the first due to the fact that this is a song that became a worldwide hit and it’s a song that is alternative and has no collaboration — part of the particularity that it’s not something that happens a lot in the Latin scene today. Normally the things that go viral are reggaeton or some kind of collaboration. It’s something that surprised me a lot and until today I don’t know how it happened but I am honored and very happy that I was able to experience the first hit of my career.”

“Corriendo Con Tijeras”

“It’s a nice metaphor for a toxic relationship in the sense that it is based on a saying that we say a lot in Venezuela. I really like words and phrases that evoke something different and interesting. I believe that’s the work of an artist and composer. I know running with scissors is dangerous but it’s fun. There are a couple of lines in this song that are not only cool but also relatable.”

“Los Hombres Son Todos Iguales”

“It seems to me a great phrase [all men are the same] that has some truth. There is a lot of pain behind it, a lot of satisfaction, a lot of frustration, and a lot of reality. The song is an exploration between a boy and a girl who are each talking with their points and their arguments. Both are right but at the same time, they are not. I really like the lyrics that go beyond a beautiful melody and remain with you and that make you feel in some way.”

“Perdon Pero No Te Perdono”

“It was the song that my team liked the most. Each of the phrases in this song is tweetable, they are powerful phrases. It has a great title and says many things. It has many hooks and many things that can get stuck to you. There is one that I like that says: ‘Who sends me like an idiot to wait for love from someone with a hole in their chest.’ The beautiful thing about this song is that you always have the responsibility because it’s your life and you can choose who to be with.”

“Eva”

“It’s my favorite song on the record and to this day I still hear it a million times and I’m moved. It’s a song that came out so fast and I think the lyrics are one of the best things I’ve ever done. I am very critical of myself and I hate 70% of my catalog or more, depending on whether you catch me on a good day or a bad day, but this song has this simplicity and depth that one should look for in ballads. It’s a song that talks about exploring being alone in paradise but what good is it if I can’t share it with someone? In general, it’s the essence of the album. Sometimes you’re wrong, and sometimes you’re right.”