Las Villa Experiment With Bachata in New Single ‘La Carta’: Watch the Video

Las Villa, who have dipped their toes in trap, perreo, and pop, are now experimenting with bachata in their new single “La Carta,” premiering exclusively on Billboard Thursday (April 28).

The Colombian-born duo, comprised of twins Laura and Lucia, present their new single composed by themselves alongside Vibarco, La Pardo, and Casta (who also produced the track).

“La Carta” fuses traditional bachata rhythms with edgy urbano beats, and tells the story of a letter where an ex-partner claims they have changed, but Las Villa believes not for the best. “Now I see you using Balenciaga when a year ago you didn’t care about that/ You’re not happy and soon you’ll realize that your movie will end,” the chorus goes.

“We came to the studio with the idea that we wanted to do a bachata,” the duo expressed in a statement. “It was clear to us that day that we wanted to do something different. The song ends up being about someone who changed from heaven to earth, overnight, and who you used to know and had a very strong bond with, and suddenly that person changes. Their tastes have changed, you don’t recognize them anymore, they now like fine and expensive things, and have completely turned their back on you and on all their values, changing all the fundamentals of life for superficial things.”

In the colorful music video, directed by Sergio de Avila and Jerome Lehoucq, the two sisters are shopping at a local clothing store and gossiping around the streets of Colombia.

Watch “La Carta” below: