Latin Alternative Music Conference Announces the Wonder Women of Latin Music Class of 2022

The Latin Alternative Music Conference has unveiled the honorees for the third edition of their Wonder Women of Latin Music, which celebrates female leaders who are making a difference in the industry.

Presented by Amazon Music LAT!N, this year’s Class of 2022 includes 20 women who represent a range of companies and countries. As is tradition, the list was curated by the LAMC team spearheaded by founder Tomas Cookman.

Explore Explore ChocQuibTown See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

According to LAMC, the 2022 Wonder Women of Latin Music will be recognized with a special award and a social media campaign. Additionally, the free virtual conference — set to take place April 27-29 — will also host a Wonder Women of Latin Music panel as part of this year’s schedule. Speakers include Amazon Music LAT!N’s Angie Romero, The Latin Recording Academy’s Iveliesse Malavé, Apple Music’s Marissa Lopez, Creative Management Firm’s Yvette Medina, and artists Goyo from ChocQuibTown and Villano Antillano.

“It is so important for us to celebrate and uplift the voices of the women in our industry who have been instrumental in the tremendous growth of Latin music worldwide,” says Rocío Guerrero, global head of Latin Music for Amazon Music. “It is an honor to join LAMC in presenting the third annual Wonder Women of Latin Music awards that celebrate these accomplished women who continue to inspire us.”

This year’s LAMC will have a third annual virtual conference and, for the first time since 2019, the LAMC returns for an in-person event in New York set to take place July 6-9 at the Stewart Hotel. Registration for both the online and summer event is now open. For more information and/or to register, visit www.latinalternative.com.

Speakers for the online event include Pepe Aguilar, Kany Garcia, Guaynaa, Carla Morrison, Fito Paez, Ana Tijoux. Artists who will be part of the in-person event will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

See the complete list of Wonder Women of Latin Music 2020 honorees below: