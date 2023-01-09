Latin Alternative Music Conference Sets Dates for 2023 Virtual & In-Person Event

The Latin Alternative Music Conference, or LAMC, has set dates for both its 2023 virtual and in-person events, Billboard can exclusively announce.

The LAMC, which spotlights Spanish-language alternative music — as well as artists in rock, hip-hop, and electronic music — will return in virtual form April 26-28. Its in-person conference, which will be a five-day event, is set to take place from July 11 to 15 at the Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York City.

Both the virtual and in-person events will feature panels, workshops, showcases, and networking opportunities for attendees. According to figures provided to Billboard, more than 100,000 registrants tuned in online, and more than 5,000 people from 150-plus cities in 17 countries attended the conference and events in New York last year.

The LAMC has also confirmed the return of the Wonder Women of Latin Music recognitions, presented by Amazon Music LAT!N, celebrating women “making a difference” in the industry, according to a press release. Launched in 2020, past honorees include Jennifer D’Cunha (Apple Music), Yvonne Drazan (peermusic), Celeste Zendejas (CESAC), Fabiana Kulick (Live Nation), Martha Ledezma (Fonovisa/Universal) and Amy Roland (Sony Music Publishing), among others.

Registration for the in-person July conference begins at $99. Registration for the virtual event is free via www.latinalternative.com, where the latest updates, option to contact the LAMC team with questions, and reserve a hotel for the in-person event are available.

The full schedule for the virtual and in-person conference will be revealed in the coming weeks, along with the Wonder Women of Latin Music Class of 2023 and additional details.