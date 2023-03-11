LALI Makes History at the Velez Sarsfield Stadium in Argentina & More Uplifting Moments In Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

LALI makes history

Argentine singer-songwriter LALI made history on March 4 with a sold-out concert at the Velez Sarsfield Stadium in Buenos Aires in front of more than 45,000 people. She becomes the first singer to sell out a show at that soccer stadium. The show was part of her Disciplina Tour. “It’s impossible to express what I feel after this sold-out show,” she wrote on social media. “Thanks to all who vibed with me. I am so proud of my dream team that is always by my side and made this happen. I’m also proud of myself for working hard to give you the best of me. A dream, that was once just a dream, came true.”

Motomamis Unite

Women took the streets across the globe on March 8 to rally for reproductive rights, a key topic in the U.S. after the Roe v. Wade U.S. abortion ruling was overturned last year and, in Latin America, where women also demanded accountability and more action for the unsolved killings of women and girls. Armed with protest signs, Rosalía’s empowering Motomami concept was a clear inspiration for those who had something to say. The Spanish star shared a handful of signs that read “Una Motomami Cuida a Otra Motomami (One Motomami Takes Care of Another Motomami),” “Yo Soy Muy Mía Yo Me Transformo. (I Am My Own. I Transform)” and “Ya No Soy Ni Voy a Ser Tu Bizcochito (I Am Not Nor Will I Be Your Bizcochito).”

All about girl power

In honor of International Women’s Day, Billboard compiled 21 powerful collabs between Latin women artists. The list includes unapologetic bangers, such as iLe and Ivy Queen’s latest track “Algo Bonito” and Ptazeta and Villano Antillano’s “Mujerón,” as well as ultimate breakup songs, such as Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII,” and of course Karol’s Shakira-assisted “TQG.” There’s also a couple of joints that are all about reflection and finding your self-worth after a toxic relationship, such as Kany García and Mon Laferte’s “Se Portaba Mal” and India and Goyo’s “Nubes Negras.”

Karol G is No. 1

Karol G scored her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Songwriters chart (dated March 11), becoming just the second woman to rule the ranking. The only other woman to have hit No. 1 on Latin Songwriters is regional Mexican up-and-comer Yahritza Martinez, who tallied four weeks on top in April 2022 thanks to Yahritza y Su Esencia’s breakthrough single, “Soy El Unico.”

The Colombian star leads for the first time thanks to a whopping 16 songwriting credits on the latest Hot Latin Songs chart, all via songs on her new LP Mañana Será Bonito.

Anitta to make international actoral debut

The Brazilian superstar and Élite Netflix revealed on social media that she will be joining the Élite cast in its upcoming seventh season. “A girl from Rio you may already know… is about to make an entrance at Las Encinas. @Anitta is joining the #Élite7 cast,” read the post, referring to the Spanish series’ fictional elite high school.

The caption is accompanied by photos of the artist in her new role showing a pensive yet potent look in her eyes and wearing a cropped grey sweater, red bra, and braids.