5 Things We Learned From ‘La Firma,’ Starring Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, Nicki Nicole, Yandel & Lex Borrero

As música urbana continues to permeate all corners of pop culture — from the charts to Billboard magazine covers and in the global music festival circuit — the genre now makes its way to a TV-competition series as a Netflix Original.

La Firma (The Signing), the first-ever Latin music competition show on the streaming platform, seeks to sign the next big Latin music star with the support of some big names: Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, Nicki Nicole, Yandel and Lex Borrero.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to give artists from all over Latin America a platform to be heard, [and] what better home than Netflix and in front of some of the biggest names in Latin music,” Borrero tells Billboard Español via email.

In a similar spirit as The Voice and Making The Band, La Firma places 12 hopeful contestants in a mansion, and follows them for the chance to secure a record deal with Neon16 — a talent incubator founded by Borrero and Tainy. Spectators are introduced to budding talent from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Perú, and the U.S.

“What makes La Firma unique is that we are not just looking for talent, but artists with something to say in the world. To stand out, you have to be original,” affirms Borrero in the first episode of the eight-part series which premiered last week (Apr. 4); that’s the premise of La Firma, which you’ll read below.

There are plenty of highlights in the five episodes that are now streaming — the remaining three will premiere on Wednesday, April 12. Here are five things we learned:

“There are many people with talent but few with something to say”

Throughout the series, the all-star cast of judges share valuable industry wisdom with contestants (and spectators). Although Borrero is the first one to be brutally honest with the dozen budding artists, his feedback is always constructive. “Nerves and falsetto don’t go well together,” he offers — or, “There is a big difference between being a good writer and being an artist. Work on your artistic image, because in music you have it.”

Another side of your favorite Latin music superstar

Seeing Tainy, Yandel, Rauw and Nicki Nicole outside of their usual musical persona is appealing. Beyond the celebrity role, the four superstar judges act like coaches, even cheerleaders at times. They share their own experiences to help elevate their contestants. Rauw and Nicki Nicole lighten up the intensity of Lex Borrero’s hard criticism. Yandel and Tainy offer deep insight into a field they’ve seen evolve from its roots in the ’00s. Shots outside of the judging/coaching element are charming too; there’s a scene where Rauw is at the barbershop and Yandel coolly interferes in the fading process and buzzes his hair. “That’s some real Puerto Rican s–t,” said my La Firma viewing partner, who is Boricua himself.

Borrero is intimidating, but it makes for great entertainment

The entertainment mogul knows how to intensify the scene, in a nail-biting kinda way. “You have the best in the industry, and impressing them is not going to be easy,” Borrero says early in the show. His astute criticism and wise one-liners come equipped with advice that’s meant to endure, like good ol’ tough love, the kind that can stick forever in a budding artist.

Then there’s the process of elimination, which will have some at the edge of their seat. Bodyguard Tony isn’t one to mess with; he gives Borrero the unsigned contracts of those who run the risk of losing the round. After all is said and we learn who has lost, Borrero presumes to shred the contract in two with his bare hands, thus building for classic competition-based reality TV sensationalism.

An intimate look at the backgrounds of a diverse casting

The show wastes no time spotlighting their rising stars. As soon as the hopeful crew arrive at their Miami mansion, they are immediately told they’ll be put to the test on day one. That night, they make their way to the E11EVEN club, where we learn the type of style each player is bringing to the table. But beyond their individual talent, the show goes at lengths to shed an intimate light on the dozen, who some come from humble beginnings. We get a glimpse of their world back home, but also the struggles that some of them have faced in their own lives.

As the show evolves, the artists grow on you — and La Firma is able to capture their big transition, especially for those who still remain. Their personalities shine, they become less shy and they begin to write and perform better music. Neon16 had built a rep for developing compelling acts, and they display that on the show.

Key elements that Latin industry heads look for in aspiring artists

Aside from making an entertaining series that highlights the genre in a new light, La Firma offers a deeper look at the Latin music industry. The five star judges take the reins in examining the various components of a contestant’s potential star power: from their artistic image to vocal range, song themes, stage presence and ability to shine even in unfamiliar and perhaps uncomfortable settings.

Each day, the contestants are put through unique challenges that push them to think outside the box, and how well they handle pressure — even if it’s random, like assuming the role of Borrero’s assistants for a day. Judges test their willingness, discipline and creativity, all while contestants simultaneously write original songs alongside some of the best songwriters and producers in the industry: Elena Rose, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa, Gaby Morales, and The Rudeboyz. They also travel to Puerto Rico to discover reggaetón’s foundations, see iconic venues like El Choli, meet with genre pioneer Luny and more.