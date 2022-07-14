5 Things You Should Know About Mexico’s Rising Pop Star Kim Loaiza

Kim Loaiza is a force to be reckoned with, having one of the strongest followings on TikTok with over 65 million followers, and a just as strong fan base across other social media platforms.

The rising artist kicked off her career in 2016 and quickly became an influencer and popular YouTube personality. In 2019, she decided to dip her toes in the music industry, and has since collaborated with artists such as Zion y Lennox, Lele Pons, and Ovi, to name a few. Her vibe navigates from sugary pop to fusioned perreos without losing sight of her Mexican roots.

“In the last few months, I feel that my [music] career has gone up a step,” the 24-year-old tells Billboard. “I’ve been growing little by little and it shows in the music I’ve been releasing. I think that after my song ‘Despues de las 12’ [with Cuban artist Ovi], I took a big step, and I’m grateful and happy with everything that I’m achieving together with my team and fans.”

Below, check out five things you should know about Mexico’s rising pop star.

Her Latest Single

Loaiza is currently making the rounds with her single “Pa’ Eso Se Hizo,” which she likes because of its electronic aura. “We worked on this song with my team and it came out awesome. We all loved it and I’m excited that my fans also did. I could tell by all of the supportive comments they left me,” she notes.

Dream Collabs

Though she’s racked up promising collabs in her musical career thus far, Loaiza says her biggest goals would be to work with Karol G, Natti Natasha, Shakira, and Beyonce.

Her Famous Family

Loaiza began dating artist and influencer Juan de Dios Pantoja in 2012, whom she married later on. Together, the powercouple has two children: a daughter named Kima Sofía and a son named Juan.

Her Favorite Things

Some of Loaiza’s favorite things include recording music, eating sushi, spending time with her family, and watching her fans dance to her music. She also likes the color turquoise.

Upcoming Projects

The singer said she will continue touring in 2022 and promises more new music, including the highly anticipated “Despues de las 12” (Remix). “I don’t think my fans are ready for this remix but I know they will love it,” she expressed.

Loaiza forms part of Telemundo’s star-studded lineup for its “Summer Concerts: Road to Billboard Latin Music Awards” musical outdoor series, which airs weekly on hoyDia (every Thursday) and En Casa con Telemundo (every Friday).

The upcoming summer concerts are Larry Hernandez on July 15 (En Casa con Telemundo), Lenny Tavárez on July 21 (hoyDia), Marca Registrada on July 22 (En Casa con Telemundo), and Chiquis on July 28 (hoyDia) and July 29 (En Casa Con Telemundo).