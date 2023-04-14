Kenia OS & Gera MX, Juanes & More: Which Is Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors each week — is powered by new music from Eladio Carrión, Boza, Farruko, Caloncho, and Nanpa Basico, to name a few.

Carrión teamed up with Anuel AA on “Triste Verano” (sad summer), one of the most highly anticipated team-ups of the música urbana game, where the two artists spit verses like two forsaken fellows who ain’t too proud to beg, against an invigorating interplay between Latin trap and reggaetón. For his first single of the year, Boza reeled in Dalex (who’s making a comeback in his own right) for “Volar” (fly), an infectious electronica beat helmed by Colombian hitmaker Sky Rompiendo with lyrics about falling hard for a girl and feeling the highest of emotions. And DJ Marshmello joined forces with Farruko on “Esta Vida” (this life), an EDM song with lyrics that convey a different message that reflects Farru’s newly found life path.

Additionally, Billboard highlights other releases such as Esteman’s groovy, slowed-down pop ballad “Despertar,” Juanes’ romantic alternative rock “Ojalá,” Felipe Pelaéz’s first-ever ranchera “Magía,” Fito Paéz and Ángela Aguilar’s feel-good “Brillante Sobre El Mic,” and Kenia OS’ sultry “Rumores” with boyfriend and Mexican rapper Gera MX, among other new releases.

Listen to the full New Music Latin playlist here, and vote for your latest favorite music release below:

