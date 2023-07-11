Here Are the English Lyrics to Karol G’s ‘WATATI’ From the ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack

Karol G is being dubbed the “Bichota Barbie” after arriving at the Barbie movie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday rocking a sparkly pink halter top and long, groovy-printed skirt.
The Colombian star attended the event at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in support of the film’s soundtrack, where she has a collaboration called “WATATI” with Panamanian artist Aldo Ranks.
Produced by Ovy on the Drums, the track — which was the second single from the motion picture soundtrack following Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” — is a hard-hitting reggaeton with EDM tones that finds both Karol and Ranks singing about having a good time at the club.
“WATATI,” which is a popular phrase Ranks says in his songs, has so far peaked at No. 12 on Latin Digital Song Sales on the chart dated July 1.
Below, read the full lyrics translated to English:
Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time
A lot of smoke, Aguardiente to get dizzy
Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time
A lot of smoke, Aguardiente to get dizzy
And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world
Knows that dancing you’re a murderer
And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world
Knows that dancing you’re a murderer
The hands to the air, the pum-pum to the floor
With the hands on the hips
Whoever moves it as they want pays
But move, well
To the floor, to the floor
To the floor, to the floor
To the floor, to the floor
Go lower, go lower
Go lower, lower, lower
That bam-bam-bam and I come, come, come
Move it there
I know you’re active and I’m at 100
Let’s continue
Moving that bam-bam-bam and I come, come, come
Move it there
I know you’re active and I’m at 100
Let’s continue
Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time
A lot of smoke, Aguardiente to get dizzy
Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time
A lot of smoke, Aguardiente to get dizzy
And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world
Knows that dancing you’re a murderer
And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world
Knows that dancing you’re a murderer
When I see you dance to the floor, mami
My heart begins to fulfill at once
The guys in the club tell me: “Aldo, represent”
The Bichota has mambo on those hips
When she begins to move that bam-bam-bam and I come, come, come
Move it there
I know you’re active and I’m at 100
Let’s continue
Dancing with the people in the club
The smoke, the aguardiente, girl, I don’t feel my head
Pass me the water that’s on the table
To drink it all because I want to get refreshed
If you want the party to continue
Let’s go to the after party until it’s morning
And here are the full Spanish lyrics:
Yo, chica
Una vez más
El flaquito del swing
Watati, jejeje
Papi, vamos a la disco pa’ pasarla rico
Mucho humo, aguardientico pa’ quedar mareadito (quede mareao’)
Y, papi, vamos a la disco pa’ pasarla rico (hey, hey, hey)
Mucho humo, aguardientico pa’ quedar mareadito (dale)
Y, guau, dale hasta el suelo, que to’ el mundo entero
Sabe que meneándolo tú ere’ asesina (jejeje)
Guau, dale hasta el suelo, que to’ el mundo entero
Sabe que meneándolo tú ere’ asesina (ey)
Las mano’ pa’l aire, el pum-pum pa’l suelo
Con las manito’ puesta’ en las cadera’
Cada quien lo mueve como quiera
Pero muévale, pues
Hasta abajo, hasta abajo
Hasta abajo, hasta abajo, hasta abajo (dale, pues)
Más pa’bajo, más pa’bajo (más, más, más)
Más pa’bajo, pa’bajo, pa’bajo (jajaja)
Ese bam-bam-bam y yo ven, ven, ven
Muévelo ahí
Sé que estás activao y yo estoy al cien (jejeje)
Vamo’ a seguir
Moviendo ese bam-bam-bam y yo ven, ven, ven
Muévelo ahí
Sé que estás activa y yo estoy al cien
Vamo’ a seguir
Papi, vamos a la disco pa’ pasarla rico
Mucho humo, aguardientico pa’ quedar mareadito (quede mareao’)
Y, papi, vamos a la disco pa’ pasarla rico (hey, hey, hey)
Mucho humo, aguardientico pa’ quedar mareadito (dale)
Y, guau, dale hasta el suelo, que to’ el mundo entero
Sabe que meneándolo tú ere’ asesina
Guau, dale hasta el suelo, que to’ el mundo entero
Sabe que meneándolo tú ere’ asesina
Cuando le das hasta el piso, mamá
De una el corazón se me empieza a llenar
Los mane’ en la disco me dicen, “Aldo representa”
La bichota tiene mambo en esas cadera’
Cuando empieza a menear ese bam-bam-bam y yo ven, ven, ven
Muévelo ahí
Sé que estás activa y yo ‘toy al cien
Vamo’ a seguir
Bailando con la gente en la discoteca (ja)
El humo, el agua, chica, ya no siento la cabeza
Pásame el agua que está en la mesa
Pa’ tomármela todita porque me quiero refrescar
Si ustede’ quieren que siga la fiesta
After party, vámono’ hasta que amanezca
Este es Aldo Ranks
Con la Bichota
Jejejejeje
¿Esto no lo esperaba’, verdad?
Jajajaja
Colombia y Panamá
O-O-Ovy On The Drums
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Aldo Vargas, Daniel Echavarria Oviedo