Here Are the English Lyrics to Karol G’s ‘WATATI’ From the ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack

Karol G is being dubbed the “Bichota Barbie” after arriving at the Barbie movie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday rocking a sparkly pink halter top and long, groovy-printed skirt.

The Colombian star attended the event at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in support of the film’s soundtrack, where she has a collaboration called “WATATI” with Panamanian artist Aldo Ranks.

Produced by Ovy on the Drums, the track — which was the second single from the motion picture soundtrack following Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” — is a hard-hitting reggaeton with EDM tones that finds both Karol and Ranks singing about having a good time at the club.

“WATATI,” which is a popular phrase Ranks says in his songs, has so far peaked at No. 12 on Latin Digital Song Sales on the chart dated July 1.

Below, read the full lyrics translated to English:

Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time

A lot of smoke, Aguardiente to get dizzy

Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time

A lot of smoke, Aguardiente to get dizzy

And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world

Knows that dancing you’re a murderer

And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world

Knows that dancing you’re a murderer

The hands to the air, the pum-pum to the floor

With the hands on the hips

Whoever moves it as they want pays

But move, well

To the floor, to the floor

To the floor, to the floor

To the floor, to the floor

Go lower, go lower

Go lower, lower, lower

That bam-bam-bam and I come, come, come

Move it there

I know you’re active and I’m at 100

Let’s continue

Moving that bam-bam-bam and I come, come, come

Move it there

I know you’re active and I’m at 100

Let’s continue

Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time

A lot of smoke, Aguardiente to get dizzy

Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time

A lot of smoke, Aguardiente to get dizzy

And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world

Knows that dancing you’re a murderer

And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world

Knows that dancing you’re a murderer

When I see you dance to the floor, mami

My heart begins to fulfill at once

The guys in the club tell me: “Aldo, represent”

The Bichota has mambo on those hips

When she begins to move that bam-bam-bam and I come, come, come

Move it there

I know you’re active and I’m at 100

Let’s continue

Dancing with the people in the club

The smoke, the aguardiente, girl, I don’t feel my head

Pass me the water that’s on the table

To drink it all because I want to get refreshed

If you want the party to continue

Let’s go to the after party until it’s morning

And here are the full Spanish lyrics: