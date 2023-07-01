Karol G Breaks Record With ‘Today’ Performance & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Karol G’s record-breaking performance at TODAY

The Colombian star drew a record-breaking crowd during her performance in New York on Friday (June 30) as part of TODAY‘s Citi Concert Series. “All of you are my dream come true,” she said onstage, where she performed in front of more than 15,000 people. “The last two years we’ve been growing as a movement and Latinos, we support what we do around the world so we’re here proud of all of us and it’s such an amazing moment for me. It’s my first time on this stage and we’re breaking records, mami.” Among the songs that Karol G performed were her Shakira-assisted smash hit “TQG” and “Mientras Me Curo del Cora,” both part of her history-making set Mañana Será Bonito — the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to top the Billboard 200.

Yahritza y Su Esencia making dreams come true

Just days after Yahritza Martínez, of sibling trio Yahritza Y Su Esencia, received the first-ever breakthrough songwriter award at the SESAC Latina Awards, the 16-year-old artist and her older brothers, Mando and Jairo, surprised their parents with a new house. “Our dream finally became a reality,” Mando, the band’s requinto player, captioned the photo — featuring the Martínez family (doggies and all) in front of said house. “The dream of buying my parents a house has come come true. Thank God and to all of you that support us.” In April, the family was reunited in their home state of Washington after Mando spent nearly seven months living in Mexico City awaiting for his O-1 visa approval. Now, Yahritza Y Su Esencia is set to embark on their first-ever U.S. tour in August with stops in California, Oregon and Texas.

Ricardo Arjona performs historic string of shows in Miami

Ricardo Arjona is on a winning streak with his Blanco Y Negro: Volver tour in the U.S. The Guatemalan crooner has now performed five sold-out shows at the Kaseya Center (formerly FTX Arena) in Miami, becoming the first Latin singer-songwriter to do so, according to marketing and media company, Loud And Live. “Ricardo’s stunning string of five, sold-out arena shows demonstrates an enduring – and ever-growing – popularity among his legion of long-time fans, as well as among younger admirers who are discovering his classic repertoire for the first time,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO and founder of Loud And Live.

Ángela Aguilar to make hosting debut

Mexican music star Ángela Aguilar is set to make her hosting debut at Premios Juventud, which will take place July 20 in Puerto Rico. The singer-songwriter will not only join television personality Alejandra Espinoza as co-host, she’ll also be performing during the show that will broadcast live on Univision. Also confirmed to perform are Danna Paola, Farruko, Denise Rosenthal, Sofía Reyes and Eslabon Armado. This year’s Premios Juventud theme is “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself Authentically).

Grupo Firme supports local talent

Grupo Firme’s impact on a new generation of up-and-coming acts is undeniable. Eduin Caz, the Mexican group’s lead singer, shared on social media a heartwarming video where he’s performing alongside two kids, a singer and his guitarist, at a seafood restaurant in Mexico. “This kid has so much talent,” he captioned the video. In it, they’re singing “Calidad.” But that’s not the only song they sang together. In a video shared by the young boy on his personal account, he takes the lead performing “Qué Onda Perdida” as Caz admires his powerful vocals.

“Billboard” for Billboard

Earlier this week, Ovy on the Drums and Blessd premiered their new collaboration, “Billboard” — nine months after they first created it at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week. The three-minute and 54-second song is backed by Ovy’s innovative reggaeton beats (where violins and hard-hitting drums meet) and Blessd’s sultry, raspy vocals. “Billboard,” named after the place it was born — during our “Making the Hit, Live!” panel at last year’s LMW conference — tells the story of a man who can’t forget about the girl he likes and how everything is so insignificant without her. Watch the music video below: