Karol G Blasts ‘GQ Mexico’ for ‘Disrespectful’ Magazine Cover: ‘It Does Not Represent Me’

Karol G made it clear that she’s not happy with her latest magazine cover for GQ Mexico.

The Colombian star expressed her disappointment over the image that she says “does not represent me.” The two-photo Instagram post shared on April 6 features a selfie without makeup and the actual magazine cover. “I don’t even know to start this message,” she began her caption.

The artist went on to say that she was thankful to the magazine for giving her this opportunity — she was part of the brand’s inaugural Global Creativity Awards — but that after telling them that she was not comfortable with the “many” edits that they made to her cover, the magazine did nothing about it, she alleged.

“Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does not represent me. My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally,” she stated. “I understand the repercussions this can have, but beyond feeling it’s disrespectful to me, it’s disrespectful to women who wake up looking to feel comfortable with themselves despite society’s stereotypes.”

The “Provenza” singer quickly received messages from fellow women artists congratulating her for taking a stand and calling out the magazine. “I love you. You are beautiful. Thank you for doing this for all of us,” Chiquis commented on the post.

Billboard has reached out to GQ for comment.

Karol G recently released her history-making Mañana Será Bonito, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it arrived in March. It became the first No. 1 for her on that tally, and the chart’s first No. 1 all-Spanish-language album by a woman artist. Karol G is set to headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza in August, where she will become the first woman Latin artist to top the bill for the festival.

See Karol G’s message about her GQ cover below: