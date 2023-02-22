Karol G & Shakira Announce the Collaboration ‘You’ve All Been Waiting For’

“We know what you’ve all been waiting for and here we are,” Karol G and Shakira jointly posted on social media on Tuesday (Feb. 21) announcing their highly anticipated collaboration.

The pair will join forces for “TQG,” which will be part of Karol’s upcoming new album, Mañana Será Bonito, set to drop Feb. 24. It’s the first time the Colombian superstars unite for a track. The photo of them side-by-side kneeling on a dirt-like surface doesn’t reveal much about the actual song, but fans are already predicting it will be a hit. Fellow artists such as Anitta and Becky G reacted by writing “wow” or commenting two crown emojis.

Shakira is just one of a handful of collaborations featured on Karol’s album. Mañana Será Bonito will also include collabs with Quevedo, Carla Morrison, Sean Paul, Sech, Bad Gyal, Justin Quiles and Angel Dior. It also includes previously released hit singles “Provenza,” “Cairo” with Ovy on the Drums, “Gatubela” featuring Maldy, and the Romeo Santos-assisted “X Si Volvemos.”

Mañana Será Bonito will be her fourth studio album. It will follow her 2021 Grammy-nominated KG0516, which scored Karol her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums. The set earned the biggest week for a Latin album by a woman since Shakira‘s 2017 El Dorado.

Meanwhile, Shakira is currently making the rounds with her Bizarrap Music Session, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” The diss track, released in January, peaked at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. With her music session, Shakira ties with Bad Bunny for the fourth-most No. 1s overall, both with 12.

See the collaboration announcement below: