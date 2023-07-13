Karol G Drops Emotional New Single ‘S91’: ‘This Video Is Special for Many Reasons’

Karol G dropped a new single called “S91,” inspired by the popular Psalm 91 Bible verse, and in its impactful music video out Thursday (July 13) she made an important announcement.

In the emotional and ultra-personal release, produced by Ovy on the Drums, the Colombian artist sings about overcoming adversity over an EDM-meets-trap fusion.

The music video, directed by Pedro Artola and produced by WeOwnTheCity, is just as powerful as the lyrics, demonstrating Karol running away from a group of people backed by a pack of wolves trying to bring her down, but she’s protected by a lone panther. Karol also used the opportunity to announce that Mañana Sera Bonito (Bichota Season) is coming soon.

A week ago, the “Bichota” singer hinted that she was up to new projects when she posted a photo all smiles and with a line from Psalm 91: “A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you.”

A couple of days later, and a month ahead of her Mañana Sera Bonito stadium tour kicking off, she surprised fans with a new music video teaser assuring them that she has an announcement “so important that it deserved its own song and music video” and that she planned to release it on July 13 because 13 is her favorite spiritual number. “Remember I always save the best for last. This video is dedicated to my people, the ones from the start,” she noted.

On the eve of the “S91” release, Karol posted a TikTok video of her mother reacting to the production in tears. “This video is special for many reasons,” she shared in the caption.

“One, there is no more beautiful feeling for me than knowing that my family is proud of me and that my music can cause them reactions like that,” she continued. “Two, my mom took us to school and taught us to pray Psalm 91 after leaving home every day in the morning because she said they were sacred words of protection, and three, I am grateful to God and to life for giving me a family that supports me, that has believed in me from the very beginning and that is still with me today, celebrating together so many beautiful things that happen to us.”

Beyond its personal connection to the artist, “S91” is charged with a message of celebration, pride, love, triumph and “many beautiful feelings,” according to Karol’s TikTok caption.