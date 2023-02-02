Karol G Drops ‘X Si Volvemos’ With Romeo Santos: Stream It Here

Karol G has teamed up with Romeo Santos for her track “X Si Volvemos,” which dropped Thursday (Feb. 2). The sultry reggaeton bop finds the artists lamenting a failed relationship but leaving the door open because, “It didn’t work out, we gave it our all so we’re leaving but before we leave, let’s do it one last time. Our relationship didn’t work but we understand each other in bed,” they sing.

Karol had already recorded the song, produced by Ovy on the Drums, on her own and uploaded a teaser on TikTok. Then she thought Santos would be a good collaborator for this song and called to invite him, according to a statement. He then told her that he had heard the song on TikTok and had made a video with the audio to upload to his social media, which he shared earlier this week.

“X Si Volvemos” drops just a week after the Colombian star announced the title of her upcoming fourth studio album: Mañana Será Bonito. The set will drop “soon” according to the sweet announcement made Jan. 25.

“Finally, finally,” she wrote on social media. “Today I announce a project that I’ve dedicated so much love and time to. I just know that for me and for everyone else, Mañana Será Bonito (Tomorrow Will Be Pretty).”

In the sweet, short clip, Karol G appears sitting in a car in Medellín when a little note drops on the windshield that reads: “If you’re sad, call me.” When she dials, a kid answers and suggests she write a letter to Santa Claus, perform at a show, or even record her own version of the hit song “La Jeepeta.”

Mañana Será Bonito is the name of her highly anticipated fourth studio album. It will follow her 2021 Grammy-nominated KG0516, which scored Karol her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums. The set earned the biggest week for a Latin album by a woman since Shakira‘s 2017 El Dorado.

Most recently, the “Provenza” singer nabbed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s 2022 year-end Top Latin Artists – Female chart for a fourth consecutive year. She was also No. 2 on the overall Top Latin Artists chart – the only female act in the top 10.

Listen to “X Si Volvemos” with Romeo Santos below: