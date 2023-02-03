Here Are Karol G & Romeo Santos’ ‘X Si Volvemos’ Lyrics Translated to English

Karol G and Romeo Santos have come up with a clever way of saying goodbye to an ex lover. “It didn’t work out, we gave it our all, so we’re leaving but before we leave, let’s do it one last time,” they sing in the newly-released “X Si Volvemos.”

Following the announcement of her her highly anticipated fourth studio album Mañana Será Bonito, the Colombian hitmaker dropped the track on Thursday with surprise collaborator Romeo Santos. The Ovy on the Drums-produced song marks the first time the two artists work together.

The sultry reggaeton bop finds the artists lamenting a failed relationship but leaving the door open because, “our relationship didn’t work, but we understand each other in bed.”

How the collaboration came about? According to a statement, Karol had already recorded the song on her own and uploaded a teaser on TikTok. Then she thought Santos would be a good collaborator for this song and called to invite him.

Check out the lyrics translated into English “X Si Volvemos” with Romeo Santos below:

We didn’t work out (We didn’t work out)

We gave it all, but it didn’t work out for us (No)

That’s why we’re leaving (We’re leaving)

But before we go

Let’s do it for the last time, baby (Baby)

Because not in love, but in bed we understand each other (Oh)

It’s porn, I love how we do it

I won’t delete your contact and I’ll be aware in case we make up

But if not (Hey)

The little shore takes care of itself (Ey)

But call when you want me to give you in bed attended

The sex games are not forgotten (Are not forgotten)

No one trustworthy is denied a farewell sex, ey

I’m down to repeat (Repeat)

You put the bed, I put the krippy (Krippy)

Now we hit it at beach in DR, Punta Cana (Ah)

In the window looking at the city

I know that in love we are a disaster (-aster)

I’m a bandit, and you’re a gangster

I don’t know how long you wasted trying something serious

I know I’m not what you thought (Eh-eh)

But since you kissed me

You became addicted with my malice

This is not healthy but

Let’s do it one last time, baby

Because not in love, but in bed we understand each other

It’s porn, I love how we do it

I won’t delete your contact and I’ll be aware in case we make up

But not like this

Our love is f—-d

But what a feeling when the messes end in bed

Could it be that sex with you is my addiction?

Toxic loves only work for —less

We are so explicit, but it came to an end (So nasty)

Say goodbye naked, with my phone I’m recording you

I tell you goodbye inside you

I save this video for when you need it

And you’re wet thinking of me

Let’s do it for the last time, baby (Baby)

Because not in love, but in bed we understand each other (We understand)

It’s porn, I love how we do it (How we f–k, how we f–k)

I won’t delete your contact and I’ll be aware in case we make up

But not like this

Baby, give me one night

That never ends

Today is a night of sex

Are you coming?

Haha, you knew

My Romeo, The King

With La Bichota

O-O-Ovy On The Drums